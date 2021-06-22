“We are working toward a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organizations or recycle any unsold products,” the company said. “No items are sent to landfill in the U.K. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery, but we're working hard to drive the number of times this happens down to zero.” The company told the Verge that a landfill identified by ITV as a destination for some of the items is actually a recycling center.