The president’s honeymoon is over, albeit in a state he lost by a similar margin to his current approval and favorable rating. (It’s similar, with just 45 percent of Iowans viewing Biden favorably.) Biden was never very popular in Iowa, his favorable rating dropping to the high 30s there during his time as vice president. But a sizable number of voters who gave him a chance in office have already bolted; by far, the most opposition is based on his immigration policy, with just 29 percent of voters saying they approve of how he has handled it. The Biden decision to increase resources to migrant processing and make asylum more straightforward are being processed in Republicans' terms: That rejecting Trump's approach amounted to opening the border.