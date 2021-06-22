You’re no doubt familiar with the concept by now, given all of the attention paid to the mayoral contest in New York City which, for the first time, is using such a system to determine a winner. Voters there pick up to five candidates in order of preference. The first preferences of each voter are counted, with the votes for the least-popular candidate being redistributed to the second-ranked person on those ballots. And so on, until either a candidate has 50 percent of the vote or there are no more votes to redistribute. Not simple, but not that complicated.