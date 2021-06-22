There is a particular perception of New York City politics that is fairly well earned: It is a bastion of liberals, a manifestation of America’s hard-left. This perception is a bit like the perception that all of New York City is tall skyscrapers and bustling avenues — not entirely wrong, just incomplete. There is a New York that is deeply and vocally liberal just as there is a part of the city that matches the depictions seen in movies. But there is a lot of the city that is single-family homes and quiet streets. It’s less dense, less populated and less evocative in the national conversation, but this other New York City is a physical reminder that New York City is not equivalent to America’s understanding of “New York City.”