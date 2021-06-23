“Folks, diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer — they’re all on the cusp of being able to be dealt with,” Biden said in a speech last month where he touted the ARPA-H. “You know, if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single, solitary hospital bed that exists in America — as the nurses can tell you — every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years with an Alzheimer’s patient — every one — costing us in excess of a trillion dollars.”