Biden also tapped Claire Cronin, a state representative in Massachusetts, to serve as ambassador to Ireland, a significant posting in the Biden administration given the president’s Irish heritage. Cronin is currently the majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and she is the first woman to hold that role.
Biden often talks about his Irish roots, whether sharing stories about his ancestors or professing his love for Irish poets.
“Everything between Ireland and the United States runs deep,” Biden said while hosting a virtual visit with Ireland’s taoiseach on St. Patrick’s Day this year. “Our joys, our sorrows, our passion, our drive, our unrelenting optimism and hope.”
McCain and Cronin are part of the second group of Biden’s political ambassadors. Last week, the president announced his first slate, which included Tom Nides for Israel, Ken Salazar for Mexico and Sully Sullenberger for an aviation posting.