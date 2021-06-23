Biden also tapped Claire Cronin, a state representative in Massachusetts, to serve as ambassador to Ireland, a significant posting in the Biden administration given the president’s Irish heritage. Cronin is the majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and she is the first woman to hold that role.
Biden often talks about his Irish roots, whether sharing stories about his ancestors’ journey to the United States in coffin ships or professing his love for Irish poets.
“Everything between Ireland and the United States runs deep,” Biden said while hosting a virtual visit with Ireland’s prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day this year. “Our joys, our sorrows, our passion, our drive, our unrelenting optimism and hope.”
Biden will also nominate former Delaware governor Jack Markell as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center, as the ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Carpenter also worked as foreign policy adviser for Biden when he was vice president.
Many other high-profile political ambassadors will probably be announced in the coming weeks and months, but many of the nominees are still in the vetting and financial disclosure processes. The rollout of political ambassadors has been slowed in part because of diversity concerns, people familiar with the process say. Many of the president’s longtime friends and donors are White men, and the administration is working to ensure that the ambassadors reflect gender and racial diversity.
The four nominees are part of the second group of Biden’s political ambassadors. Last week, the president announced his first slate, which included Thomas R. Nides for Israel, Ken Salazar for Mexico and C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger III for an aviation posting. The majority of the approximately 190 postings, however, are filled by career State Department employees, and Biden has already nominated ambassadors for those posts.