We might not know who won New York City’s Democratic mayoral race primary for a while. The primary was left unsettled last night, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain, appearing to have the advantage in the city's first ranked-choice election, David Weigel and Jada Yuan report. “Final results are not expected until July 12, given both the city's rickety election system and new ballots that allow voters to rank up to five candidates, allotting their choices until one candidate reaches a majority. While no winner can be declared until the end of a multipart count, the Adams campaign had suggested that it would amount to voter suppression if the candidate who had the most first-choice votes did not become mayor... Two other candidates trailed Adams in first-choice votes but hoped to prevail in the final allocation of ballots: civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia.”