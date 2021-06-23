Perhaps the most-cited example of such a big shift was another big-city California mayor’s race, in San Francisco in 2018. In the race, now-Mayor London Breed’s (D) 12.2 percent lead in the first round was reduced to just 1.1 percent by the end. She even trailed for a period. Second-place finisher Mark Leno didn’t come from behind to win, but he did make up more than 11 points from first round to last — similar to what happened in Oakland and enough to erase Adams’s current lead in New York.