The White House declined to comment. Politico was the first to report news of the trip.
In March, Biden tasked Harris to lead the administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle region. Harris traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month to meet with the presidents of both countries and community groups as part of that work, but Republicans have repeatedly scored political points by assailing the fact that she hasn’t gone to the place where the crisis is most severe.
Since immigration was added to Harris’s portfolio, both she and Biden have stressed that her efforts were diplomatic in nature — not managerial — and aimed at addressing the root causes of migration. But during a two-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala this month, she was repeatedly asked about the situation at the border.
Ultimately, she relented, saying in an NBC News interview with Lester Holt that she would travel to the border at some point.
Harris’s trip will come just two days before former president Donald Trump will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at the border.
Trump pounced on the news of Harris’s trip, saying pressure he exerted was responsible.
“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala D. Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” he said in a statement.
“Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history. If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!"
In Guatemala, in a nod to the shifting political winds, Harris took a stern tone toward potential migrants mulling a trip to the U.S. border. “Do not come,” she instructed during a news conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. “Do not come. You will be turned back.” On Tuesday she warned in Mexico, “It can be a very treacherous and dangerous trek.”
Critics have repeatedly sought to tie Harris to the border crisis by highlighting her sometimes rocky efforts to explain why she hasn’t gone there.
During the campaign, Biden and Harris decried Trump’s immigration policies in humanitarian and moral terms. They said his policy of family separation was particularly cruel, blasted his efforts to build a border wall and vowed to have an immigration policy that upheld America’s values.