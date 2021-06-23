Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) this week cast a spotlight on perhaps the biggest argument against Democrats eliminating the filibuster: that it would open the door to “ricochet” legislating. Basically, Democrats would benefit in the near term, but what happens if and when Republicans regain power?

Not only could Republicans just as easily pass their own agenda items that couldn’t otherwise pass muster with a 60-vote threshold, Sinema noted, but they could also quickly undo the major changes Democrats would make.

This is an argument that proponents of going nuclear have little time for. They argue that, even accounting for turnabout being fair play, Democrats have more to gain from a filibuster-free Senate over the long haul, because their side generally favors government action. (“Republicans only want tax cuts and judges” is a familiar but extremely oversimplified rebuttal.) Ezra Klein also makes a compelling case that such “ricochet” legislating would be tamped down by voters holding both sides accountable for what they do pass.

Another key point in all of this, I would argue, is the structural advantage Republicans have. Regardless of what each side could do initially with a 50-vote threshold, what if one side holds unified control of Washington more consistently than the other?

But let’s set all that aside for a moment. What about the baseline question here: What could the two sides do with that reduced, 50-vote threshold? Or even a 55-vote one? And how might it compare? What would Democrats who support such a move be getting, vs. what they might ultimately lose (beyond tax cuts and judges) when the shoe is on the other foot?

Below, I’ve sought to isolate a number of the key agenda items that recent history suggests could pass rather quickly in a Democratic Senate and a Republican Senate with a lowered voting threshold. (Signing these into law, of course, would require compliance from the House and the president.) The list isn’t exhaustive by any means, and many of the past votes cited below were procedural — i.e. breaking the filibuster — rather than final votes. But it’s a good indicator of where support lies.

Democrats

  • An independent Jan. 6 commission: In May this received 54 votes overall to proceed, including six Republicans, with two Democrats missing the vote. That means it could also seemingly pass with a 55-vote threshold.
  • For the People Act (voting rights): This received 50 votes to proceed on Tuesday, though one of them — Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — opposes the current version of the bill and was working with leadership on more middle-ground changes. Manchin’s proposals, though, seem to have garnered significant Democratic support, including from former president Barack Obama.
  • Infrastructure: This is another one that is hardly a slam dunk, given the various proposals floating around and Manchin’s presence as a Democrat from a very red state. But there is general agreement among Democrats on passing something sizable. (It just might not be the $6 trillion proposal they’re talking about.)
  • Gun control: The Toomey-Manchin proposal got 54 votes to proceed in 2013, including four Republicans. The House this year also passed stand-alone gun bills for the first time in decades: 1) to expand background checks to include private transactions, and 2) to close a loophole that allows gun sales to be completed if background checks can’t be completed quickly. Each time, Democratic support was nearly universal.
  • Comprehensive immigration reform/Dream Act: The hurdle here hasn’t totally been in the Senate; a comprehensive bill spearheaded by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) got 68 Senate votes in 2013, but died when the GOP-controlled House didn’t take it up. Similarly, the Dream Act, which would codify a path to citizenship for those who immigrated illegally as young people, passed in the Democratic-controlled House in 2019 but wasn’t given a vote in the Republican Senate.
  • Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: After expiring in 2018, it passed in the House in 2019 with 33 GOP votes, but never received a vote in the GOP Senate.
  • Strengthening unions: The House has passed its most ambitious pro-union bill in many years. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act recently got the crucial support of Manchin, but three Senate Democrats have yet to co-sponsor it.
  • Minimum wage increase: Eight Democrats voted against an amendment increasing the wage to $15 earlier this year, but some of that was because of procedural and/or timing issues. And while $15 would still be difficult to obtain with a bare Democratic majority, there is something of a consensus in the party behind raising it significantly from where it has long been, at $7.25.

Republicans

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP leaders have made a point of previewing their filibuster-free agenda for Democrats, hoping to caution them against going nuclear. Here’s a look the big items that could pass with a slim Republican majority: