: The GOP fervor for this seems to have died down a bit, and now the Supreme Court has again declined to strike it down . But it’s been a priority for a decade. Republicans tried a scaled-down effort in 2017, which required only 50 votes and fell one vote shy thanks to Sen. John McCain’s thumb . The GOP would likely need a significant majority to do any major repeal and/or replacement — in the neighborhood of 53-55 votes, if past is predicate — but there would be plenty of pressure on them to do it.