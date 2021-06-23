This is an argument that proponents of going nuclear have little time for. They argue that, even accounting for turnabout being fair play, Democrats have more to gain from a filibuster-free Senate over the long haul, because their side generally favors government action. (“Republicans only want tax cuts and judges” is a familiar but extremely oversimplified rebuttal.) Ezra Klein also makes a compelling case that such ricochet legislating would be tamped down by voters holding both sides accountable for what they pass — or repeal.
Another key point in all of this, I would argue, is the structural advantage Republicans have. Regardless of what each side could do initially with a 50-vote threshold, what if one side holds unified control of Washington more consistently than the other?
But let’s set all that aside for a moment. What about the baseline question here: What could the two sides do with that reduced 50-vote threshold? Or even a 55-vote one? And how might it compare?
Below, I’ve sought to isolate a number of the key agenda items that recent history suggests could pass rather quickly in a Democratic Senate and a Republican Senate with a lowered voting threshold. (Signing these into law, of course, would require compliance from the House and the president.)
The list isn’t exhaustive by any means, and the lowering of the threshold would likely spur new ideas that aren’t even worth lawmakers’ time in a 60-vote world. Many of the past votes cited below were also procedural — i.e. breaking the filibuster — rather than final votes. But it’s a good indicator of where support lies and where the legislating might begin if the handbrake were to be taken off.
Democrats
- An independent Jan. 6 commission: In May this received 54 votes overall to proceed, including six Republicans, with two Democrats missing the vote. That means it could also seemingly pass with a 55-vote threshold.
- For the People Act (voting rights): This received 50 votes to proceed on Tuesday, though one of them — Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — opposes the current version of the bill and was working with leadership on more middle-ground changes. Manchin’s proposals, though, seem to have garnered significant Democratic support, including from former president Barack Obama.
- Infrastructure: This is another one that is hardly a slam dunk, given the various proposals floating around and Manchin’s presence as a Democrat from a very red state. But there is general agreement among Democrats on passing something sizable. (It just might not be the $6 trillion proposal they’re talking about.)
- Gun control: The Toomey-Manchin proposal got 54 votes to proceed in 2013, including four Republicans. The House this year also passed stand-alone gun bills for the first time in decades: 1) to expand background checks to include private transactions, and 2) to close a loophole that allows gun sales to be completed if background checks can’t be completed quickly. Each time, Democratic support was nearly universal.
- Comprehensive immigration reform/Dream Act: The hurdle here hasn’t totally been in the Senate; a comprehensive bill spearheaded by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) got 68 Senate votes in 2013, but died when the GOP-controlled House didn’t take it up. Similarly, the Dream Act, which would codify a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, passed in the Democratic-controlled House in 2019 but wasn’t given a vote in the Republican Senate.
- Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: After expiring in 2018, it passed in the House in 2019 with 33 GOP votes, but never received a vote in the GOP-held Senate.
- Strengthening unions: The House has passed its most ambitious pro-union bill in many years. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act recently got the crucial support of Manchin, but three Senate Democrats have yet to co-sponsor it.
- Minimum-wage increase: Eight Democrats voted against an amendment increasing the wage to $15 earlier this year, but some of that was because of procedural and/or timing issues. And while $15 would still be difficult to obtain with a bare Democratic majority, there is something of a consensus in the party on raising the minimum wage significantly from where it has long been, at $7.25.
Republicans
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP leaders have made a point of previewing their filibuster-free agenda for Democrats, hoping to caution them against going nuclear. Here’s a look the big items that could pass with a slim Republican majority:
- Tax cuts: Republicans were able to pass President Donald Trump’s tax cuts with just 51 votes in 2017, using reconciliation rules. But that method limits the size of the bill, meaning a lower overall threshold could lead to significantly larger and more expansive tax cuts.
- Born-alive abortion bill/20-week ban: A bill expanding protections for children born alive after attempted abortions received 56 votes last year, including three Democrats. The ban received 53 votes last year, with two Republicans voting no and two Democrats voting yes.
- Defunding Planned Parenthood: The Senate voted in 2017 to give states the right to do this, receiving the bare minimum of 50 votes to do so. Republicans could significantly expand this effort with a 50-vote threshold for all related issues. And in a 2018 vote on an amendment to defund Planned Parenthood, all but two GOP senators voted for it.
- Repealing Obamacare: The GOP fervor for this seems to have died down a bit, and now the Supreme Court has again declined to strike it down. But it’s been a priority for a decade. Republicans tried a scaled-down effort in 2017, which required only 50 votes and fell one vote shy thanks to Sen. John McCain’s thumb. The GOP probably would need a significant majority to do any major repeal and/or replacement — in the neighborhood of 53 to 55 votes, if past is precedent — but there would be plenty of pressure on them to do it.
- Keystone XL pipeline: President Biden has effectively killed this project by declining to issue a key permit. But all 50 Republicans voted to push forward with it earlier this year.
- Defunding sanctuary cities: This received 53 votes in 2016.
- Expanding gun rights: McConnell has teased that he could make concealed-carry permits valid across state lines. Such a bill has wide support in the Senate GOP, though it’s not clear how universal it is.
- Dodd-Frank: The GOP-controlled Congress scaled this recession-era law back for smaller banks in 2018, but it was unable to go further, as many top Republicans have called for. It’s not at all clear Republicans could repeal the law entirely or come close, but they could certainly chip away more than the 2018 effort did.