On Wednesday morning, Biden will attend the funeral of the late senator John Warner (R-Va.) at Washington National Cathedral, where he is expected to eulogize his longtime Senate colleague.
‘I’m so proud of your courage’: Biden praises athletes Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for coming out
Biden on Tuesday tweeted his support for Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders who came out as gay, and Kumi Yokoyama, a women’s soccer player who recently came out as a transgender man.
“To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama — two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage,” Biden said in a tweet Tuesday night. “Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today.”
Nassib is the first active NFL player — the only one to have played regular season games and to still be under contract with a team — to be openly gay. Yokoyama is a Japanese soccer player who is a forward for the Washington Spirit.
Senate Republicans block debate on elections bill, dealing blow to Democrats’ voting rights push
Senate Republicans banded together Tuesday to block a sweeping Democratic bill that would revamp the architecture of American democracy, dealing a grave blow to efforts to federally override dozens of GOP-passed state voting laws.
The test vote, which would have cleared the way to start debate on voting legislation, failed 50-50 on straight party lines — 10 votes short of the supermajority needed to advance legislation in the Senate.
It came after a succession of Democrats delivered warnings about what they said was the dire state of American democracy, accusing former president Donald Trump of undermining the country’s democratic system by challenging the results of the 2020 election in a campaign that prompted his supporters in numerous state legislatures to pass laws rolling back ballot access.
Biden has proposed a new agency to turbocharge medical treatments. But there’s a fight over where it should live.
There’s at least one proposal left over from the Trump administration that Biden is set on reviving: the creation of the Advance Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
In the administration’s debut budget proposal, the National Institutes of Health received $6.5 billion to launch the new agency modeled after the military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). ARPA-H would accelerate the development of medical treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease and more.
For Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, the potential creation of the agency is personal. Biden and his wife Jill founded the Biden Cancer Initiative in 2017 to continue the Obama administration’s “cancer moonshot,” which Biden led as vice president. The nonprofit organization indefinitely suspended operations during Biden’s presidential campaign, but his attention to the issue has continued into his presidency.
Biden to deliver remarks at John Warner’s funeral Wednesday morning
Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday morning at the funeral of the late senator John W. Warner, who died of a heart ailment at his home in Alexandria last month.
Biden and Warner served together in the Senate for more than three decades — Warner, a Republican, represented Virginia in the Senate from 1979 to 2009, while Biden represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009.
Warner’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time at Washington National Cathedral. It also will include eulogies from Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, and Adm. Mike Mullen.
During his time in the Senate, Warner was lauded by Virginia voters for his diligence, consensus-building and independence in office. He previously served as undersecretary and secretary of the Navy during the Nixon administration. He also received attention for his six-year marriage to film star Elizabeth Taylor.
Black leaders in Rhode Island divided over Sen. Whitehouse’s family ties to exclusive club
Black leaders in Rhode Island were divided Tuesday on the defense by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) of his family’s ties to an exclusive beach club, amid questions about whether the club’s membership is all-White.
Whitehouse’s family has long belonged to Bailey’s Beach Club, which is formally known as the Spouting Rock Beach Association. The private club is located on Ocean Avenue in Newport, R.I.
It’s unclear what the club’s membership breakdown is. Both Whitehouse and the club have declined to provide details.
Asked Friday whether the club has any non-White members, Whitehouse told news outlet GoLocal Prov, “I think the people who are running the place are still working on that, and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet.” But on Monday night, he told reporters on Capitol Hill that the club informed him it does, in fact, have “diversity of membership,” according to CBS News and Politico.