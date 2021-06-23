Over the next five months, Monmouth polling found exactly what you’d expect. The percentage of people who’d gotten the vaccine or said they planned to went up and the percent saying they would wait and see went down. The percentage who said they likely wouldn’t get a dose also remained steady, with about a quarter of Americans sticking by that position even now.
There’s been a lot of analysis of this pattern, repeated looks at who isn’t getting the vaccine and why. That analysis, too, has been fairly consistent. For example, it remains the case that Democrats are far more likely to say they have gotten the vaccine than are Republicans. Democrats are also a lot less likely to say they don’t plan to get it at all.
In Monmouth’s June poll, released on Wednesday, there’s an interesting additional divide. Those who have children in their homes are much more likely to say they likely won’t get a dose of the vaccine. Exactly why isn’t clear.
The partisan reticence to get vaccinated shows up in the actual vaccine numbers. Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an obvious correlation between 2020 presidential vote and vaccinations. Each dot below represents one state, color-coded depending how wide the margin in favor of President Biden or Donald Trump was last year. The state that preferred Biden in 2020 that has the lowest rate of vaccinations is Georgia.
That color-coding is useful when we then overlap vaccination rates with the change in new infections in each state since the beginning of the month. There are eight states that have seen an increase in their 7-day average of new infections since June 1; seven of them preferred Trump in 2020. The exception is Nevada.
More importantly, the states with the highest vaccination rates are also those that have seen the biggest drops in new cases. There are states with relatively low vaccination rates that have seen substantial drops in new cases; South Carolina, for example, has the tenth-lowest vaccination rate but has seen one of the largest drops in new infections.
Overall, though, the states that voted most heavily Democratic last year are more likely to have higher vaccination rates and bigger drops in their infection totals than states that voted heavily for Trump.
Last summer, the country saw a surge in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. It’s possible that the seasonal heat contributed to that increase, given the need to head to air-conditioned spaces where the virus could more easily be transmitted. The same could happen this summer even as the so-called delta variant of the virus, a much more contagious iteration, is making up a larger percentage of new coronavirus infections. Even before autumn and winter, when infections have been more rampant, there are dangers.
Those are lessened if people take precautions against infection. Which brings us to another component of that Monmouth poll. Since January, when infections were rampant, the percentage of Americans saying they’re very or somewhat concerned about themselves or their family getting vaccinated has fallen from 79 percent to 42 percent.
But on this question, too, there’s an important divide. Those who’ve been vaccinated are about as likely to express concern about a family member becoming seriously ill from the virus as they are to not being very worried about it. Among those who haven’t been vaccinated, though, there is far less concern.
The gap is even wider on a particularly salient question: How concerned are you about a new surge in cases? Among those best protected against the virus — and, therefore, least likely to spread it — nearly three-quarters worry about a new surge. Among those least protected and most likely to be infected during such a surge, 85 percent express little to no concern about it happening.
Let’s hope it doesn’t.