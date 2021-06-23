The nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington published a report Tuesday detailing how 881 Secret Service employees had tested positive between March 1, 2020, and March 9, 2021. The data, which came from a Freedom of Information Act request to the Secret Service, found that 477 members of the Special Agent division had been infected. Described by the Department of Homeland Security as “the elite agents you see protecting the President and Vice President,” Special Agents are also responsible for a number of safety assignments overseas and in the United States, such as protecting the president and vice president’s families, visiting foreign leaders and presidential candidates.