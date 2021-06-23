We must interject here to point out that this is a ludicrous claim. Data from the New York Police Department do indicate that some categories of crime have increased relative to the same point in 2020, including murders and shootings, which are up 14 percent and 64 percent respectively. But to reach “unprecedented levels” of murder, New York City would need to see an increase by the end of the year of 383 percent. There have been 194 killings this year, each a tragedy and each a call for justice. In 1990, though, there were 2,262 murders — meaning that the city would need to see more than 10 killings a day through Dec. 31 to reach “unprecedented levels.”