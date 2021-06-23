But not every family with children will get them, so Klain’s tweet is slightly off the mark. The Biden administration otherwise has been disciplined in saying “nearly all working families.” That’s a subtle but worthwhile distinction.
The Facts
President Biden in March signed into law a $1.9 trillion stimulus called the American Rescue Plan, which includes a temporary expansion of the child tax credit for 2021.
The age limit for eligible children was raised from 16 to 17, and the value of the tax credit increased from a flat rate of $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children 5 and younger, and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17.
The changes made the tax credit fully refundable for 2021. The deduction was capped previously at $1,400. The credit also was extended to Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories for the first time.
A couple making less than $150,000 and a single parent making less than $112,500 (filing as head of household) qualify for the full benefit. “Above these income thresholds, the extra amount above the original $2,000 credit — either $1,000 or $1,600 per child — is reduced by $50 for every extra $1,000 in modified [adjusted gross income],” the Internal Revenue Service says, meaning some wealthier families at the high end would not receive any windfall.
“These changes will increase the amount of the credit for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, while higher-income families will generally receive the same benefit as under prior law (unless they have an eligible 17-year-old),” according to a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
The Biden administration says these moves could put a big dent in the child poverty rate and has proposed to keep the beefed-up credits at least through 2025 and to make the full-refundability provision permanent. The child tax credit was last increased in 2018 by the Trump administration and Congress, from $1,000 to $2,000 per child.
“This year, a family with two young children would receive a tax cut of $7,200, with a monthly payment of $600 starting in July,” Biden said in a statement Monday. “Almost all families who have filed taxes in the last two years will receive this tax cut automatically.”
Notice how he says “almost all.” The president’s statement also says “nearly every working family with children is going to feel this tax cut make a difference in their lives.”
“Nearly all families with kids will qualify,” the White House says in a website devoted to the child tax credit. “Some income limitations apply. For example, only couples making less than $150,000 and single parents (also called Head of Household) making less than $112,500 will qualify for the additional 2021 Child Tax Credit amounts. Families with high incomes may receive a smaller credit or may not qualify for any credit at all.”
A Twitter thread by the White House explaining the credit also hews rigorously to the “nearly all working families” construction. So, it’s just Klain who said “every family.”
After we reached out to the White House, Klain posted a follow-up tweet correcting his previous statement. “This tax cut goes to families of 88% of America's kids!” he wrote.
The IRS started sending letters this month to millions of families who may qualify for the child tax credit this year based on their tax returns on file. The amount of the credit is based off a household’s 2020 return, or if that isn’t available, the 2019 return.
“Roughly 39 million households — covering 88% of children in the United States — are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any further action required,” the agency said in a joint news release with the Treasury Department last month.
Under the terms of Biden’s stimulus plan, half of the total tax credit will be sent to eligible households in monthly payments starting in July, and the other half can be claimed when filing a tax return for 2021.
The payments will be up to $300 a month for each qualifying child 5 and younger, and up to $250 a month for each child age 6 to 17.
We covered the income thresholds that leave some wealthier families out of the tax credit. What about families who are not required to file tax returns because their income is too low? Experts say these families are most in need of the financial cushion these payments provide.
The IRS has set up an online portal for non-filers to claim their child tax credit payments. However, as The Washington Post reported, experts and advocates say some will have trouble accessing the credits because the IRS tool does not work well on mobile devices, does not offer personal assistance to users and requires users to give an email address, among other examples of a “digital divide.”
The Pinocchio Test
We took this opportunity to explain an important policy issue, but Klain was not in line for many Pinocchios with his tweet. He later added a correction, modifying his claim from “every family with kids gets a tax cut” to “this tax cut goes to families of 88% of America’s kids.”
Aside from this Twitter lapse, Biden and his administration otherwise have been disciplined in saying the credit goes to “nearly all working families” and sharing accurate information in their online materials.
As regular readers know, we often withhold Pinocchios when a politician admits error and sets the record straight, so Klain gets no Pinocchios.
