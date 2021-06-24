Disappointed feminist activists and academics were determined not to let that happen again and lobbied to change the rules for the constitutional assembly. They designed a new electoral system that required gender parity within electoral lists and in the final composition of the assembly. All lists had to be headed by women and include an equal number of female and male candidates. Then, after the seats were allocated for each list, the system corrected for any gender imbalances at the district level, adding or taking out candidates to achieve a share of each gender as close as 50 percent. As a result, the assembly has 77 female delegates and 78 male delegates.