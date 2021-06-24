Susan Collins (R-Maine) said as she left the meeting. ‘There’s still details to be worked out.’ ” “Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the Capitol said the group — which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials — had reached a framework of a deal. They said senators would go to the White House on Thursday to brief Biden personally on the details,” Seung Min Kim reports . “‘There’s a framework of agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package,’ Sen.(R-Maine) said as she left the meeting. ‘There’s still details to be worked out.’ ”

“Senators declined to disclose details of their agreement but stressed that the group had agreed not just on the spending levels for various infrastructure projects but also on how to pay for the package. ... One official directly familiar with the framework said the revised level was $559 billion in new spending because senators planned to repurpose roughly $20 billion that had been allocated to broadband projects, although others close to the negotiations disputed how that figure was tabulated.”

“Other tasks that remain for the bipartisan group of Senate negotiators include briefing their leadership and their respective caucuses. But, Collins said, ‘I’m optimistic that we’ve had a breakthrough.’”

“White House officials huddled with Democratic leaders immediately after the negotiations concluded Wednesday night on Capitol Hill, a sign they were already plotting next steps. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that ‘we support the concepts that we heard about,’ but he deferred further comment until the agreement was officially announced. It is less clear whether GOP leaders will sign off on the package.”

“Although the agreement could amount to one of the most significant investments in infrastructure in recent years, the tentative bipartisan deal still falls far short of Biden’s initial $2.2 trillion vision that he outlined in what he called the American Jobs Plan earlier this year. In that plan, Biden proposed paying for new spending by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. ... Democratic leaders have long said Biden’s expansive infrastructure agenda could pass through multiple tracks.”

“ Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with administration officials Wednesday night on Capitol Hill to begin mapping out both legislative strategies for the president’s plan. .”

“Details were not clear Wednesday night on how exactly the group plans to pay for its package. More information was expected Thursday after the senators finished briefing Biden at the White House.”