We’ve also seen the GOP set a precedent when it comes to attaching a limited “defund” movement to the broader opposing party. And it’s difficult to imagine a better argument for Democrats than that Republicans want to defund the military, which often polls as one of the most trusted and confidence-inspiring institutions in America. If you can use clips of Pelosi actually repudiating eliminating police in your ad attacking Democrats for “defund the police,” why not Donalds saying he agreed with Ingraham’s sentiment? Why not Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) nodding along as Ingraham said, “Go after their budget?” If Ingraham keeps it up — or others latch on to the cause — do Republicans continue to smile and nod?