Because this is an understood part of the gig, it serves as a point of pressure for legislators who are eager to get things done. All it takes is a senator or representative to bop over to the media and mournfully suggest that the chamber will have no choice but to work through the August recess to spur some sort of response from his or her colleagues. Imagine a teacher at a school telling the PTA that he’s afraid the faculty will need to teach through their summer break and you’ll get a sense of how such pronouncements go over.