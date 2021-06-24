Here’s what to know
Another fight in Congress is brewing over Biden’s proposed defense spending
Several moderate House Democrats are coming out in favor of the Biden administration’s proposed increased level of defense spending, announcing in a letter their support for the $753 billion request for national defense programs — a $12.3 billion increase from the 2021 defense budget.
The letter highlights the competing ideological factions within the Democratic conference that may temper just how effective progressive Democrats may be in their push for Biden to slash defense spending.
A group of 50 House Democrats sent Biden a letter earlier this year calling on him to slim down defense spending by 10 percent and redirect the money to domestic needs. Progressives have been critical of Biden for executing a more traditional foreign policy orthodoxy.
But the Blue Dog Coalition maintains that the 2022 defense budget is needed to counter China, support watchdogs to prevent wasteful spending, and boost U.S. cyberspace capabilities, “given the string of damaging cyberattacks on our public and private sectors,” the lawmakers wrote.
The fight brewing isn’t limited to the House — the centrist-progressive divide over defense spending is happening in the Senate as well, and while the defense authorization bill has passed out of Congress for decades, Biden might face a bigger fight than usual this year. The bill isn’t expected to get a full House vote until after an August recess.
Federal judge halts Black farmers’ debt-relief program in new legal blow
Black and other minority farmers were dealt a new legal blow on Wednesday when a federal court in Florida issued a preliminary injunction halting a key part of the Biden administration’s federal stimulus relief package that forgave agricultural debts owed by farmers of color.
U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard halted loan forgiveness payments and debt relief for disadvantaged farmers anywhere in the United States, according to the Middle District Court of Florida ruling. The lawsuit was filed by White farmer Scott Wynn of Jennings, Fla., who also has farm loans and has faced financial hardship during the pandemic. He said the debt relief program discriminates against him by race.
Howard wrote that in crafting this debt program benefiting farmers based on race that “Congress also must heed its obligation to do away with governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.” She added that “it appears that in adopting Section 1005’s strict race-based debt relief remedy Congress moved with great speed to address the history of discrimination, but did not move with great care.”
Yet, Howard also made clear that the Agriculture Department could continue to prepare to deliver the debt relief until the program is found to be “constitutionally permissible.”
The debt forgiveness program is part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and from the moment the USDA launched the program, it has faced assault in the courts. Approximately $4 billion was slated to go to disadvantaged farmers, primarily for debt relief, but also for grants, training and education.
Tension grips Michigan as Trump’s election attacks continue to reverberate
As Michigan state Rep. Donna Lasinski got out of her car at the state Capitol in Lansing on a sunny morning last week, she was greeted by two people carrying what she described as assault rifles while protesters outside the building called for an audit of the 2020 election.
Such disconcerting encounters are not uncommon in Lansing — a reflection of persistent and growing tension gripping Michigan eight months after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and more than a year after arrests were made in a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election have persisted in Michigan, where county officials are contending with demands by some residents to review ballots for possible fraud. The mounting calls by Trump supporters to revisit the election results are creating a thorny dilemma for the state Republican Party, which has sought to fend off those efforts, even as GOP officials seek changes to election law.
On Wednesday, a Republican-controlled state Senate committee issued a report forcefully rejecting the claims of widespread fraud in the state, saying citizens should be confident in the results and skeptical of “those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”
Bipartisan group of senators to brief Biden on infrastructure ‘framework’ after potential breakthrough in talks
A bipartisan group of senators tentatively reached an agreement with White House officials Wednesday on hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending for the nation’s infrastructure system, giving a significant boost toward one of President Biden’s biggest domestic policy ambitions.
Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the Capitol said the group — which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials — had reached a framework of a deal. They said senators would go to the White House on Thursday to brief Biden personally on the details.
“There’s a framework of agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said as she left the meeting. “There’s still details to be worked out.”
Senators declined to disclose details of their agreement but stressed that the group had agreed not just on the spending levels for various infrastructure projects, but also on how to pay for the package. An earlier framework reached by the senators — which did not have White House approval — included $974 billion in spending over five years, of which $579 billion was for new projects and initiatives.