Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on Biden nominee to lead ATF
The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked in an 11-11 vote Thursday on Biden’s nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, setting up a procedural hurdle for Democrats to overcome before he is confirmed.
Republicans oppose David Chipman for the job because of his advocacy for stricter gun laws, including serving as a policy adviser for Giffords, an organization led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) that works to reduce gun violence.
The Judiciary Committee is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, and it was unlikely Chipman would win any support from the GOP senators. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who doesn’t sit on the panel but represents one of the more moderate voices on the Republican side in the Senate, said Monday that she would not vote to confirm Chipman when a vote came to the floor, calling him an “unusually divisive pick.”
“After meeting with Mr. Chipman, listening to Mainers, and reviewing his record, I have decided to vote against Mr. Chipman’s nomination to serve as the ATF director,” Collins said. “In recent years, Mr. Chipman has been an outspoken critic of the firearms industry and has made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners.”
The split vote on Chipman means Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will need to hold a full Senate vote to discharge the nomination from committee.
The panel also voted 11-10, along party lines, to confirm Ur Mendoza Jaddou, Biden’s nominee to lead the Homeland Security Department’s Citizenship and Immigration Services, with one Republican senator abstaining. Jaddou, who will be the first woman to lead the agency if confirmed, has faced opposition from Republicans over her criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Biden administration will evacuate Afghans who worked with U.S., official says
The Biden administration plans to evacuate some Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government before the American withdrawal from Afghanistan concludes in coming months, an official said Wednesday, signaling an intent to take new action to safeguard allies as foreign forces depart.
“We have for some time been quietly but intensively planning to relocate a significant number of Afghans associated with our presence out of the country while their applications are being processed,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe plans that have not been officially unveiled.
The official said the relocations would initially focus on interpreters and translators whose visa application processes are already underway. He added they would be completed before President Biden’s Sept. 11 deadline for ending the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.
Another fight in Congress is brewing over Biden’s proposed defense spending
Several moderate House Democrats are coming out in favor of the Biden administration’s proposed increased level of defense spending, announcing in a letter their support for the $753 billion request for national defense programs — a $12.3 billion increase from the 2021 defense budget.
The letter highlights the competing ideological factions within the Democratic conference that may temper just how effective progressive Democrats may be in their push for Biden to slash defense spending.
A group of 50 House Democrats sent Biden a letter earlier this year calling on him to slim down defense spending by 10 percent and redirect the money to domestic needs. Progressives have been critical of Biden for executing a more traditional foreign policy orthodoxy.
But the Blue Dog Coalition maintains that the 2022 defense budget is needed to counter China, support watchdogs to prevent wasteful spending, and boost U.S. cyberspace capabilities, “given the string of damaging cyberattacks on our public and private sectors,” the lawmakers wrote.
The fight brewing isn’t limited to the House — the centrist-progressive divide over defense spending is happening in the Senate as well, and while the defense authorization bill has passed out of Congress for decades, Biden might face a bigger fight than usual this year. The bill isn’t expected to get a full House vote until after an August recess.
Federal judge halts Black farmers’ debt-relief program in new legal blow
Black and other minority farmers were dealt a new legal blow on Wednesday when a federal court in Florida issued a preliminary injunction halting a key part of the Biden administration’s stimulus relief package that forgave agricultural debts owed by farmers of color.
U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard halted loan forgiveness payments and debt relief for disadvantaged farmers anywhere in the United States, according to the Middle District Court of Florida ruling. The lawsuit was filed by White farmer Scott Wynn of Jennings, Fla., who also has farm loans and has faced financial hardship during the pandemic. He said the debt relief program discriminates against him by race.
Howard wrote that in crafting this debt program benefiting farmers based on race that “Congress also must heed its obligation to do away with governmentally imposed discrimination based on race.” She added: “it appears that in adopting Section 1005’s strict race-based debt relief remedy Congress moved with great speed to address the history of discrimination, but did not move with great care.”
Yet, Howard also made clear the Agriculture Department could continue to prepare to deliver the debt relief until the program is found to be “constitutionally permissible.”
The debt forgiveness program is part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and from the moment the USDA launched the program, it has faced assault in the courts. About $4 billion was slated to go to disadvantaged farmers, primarily for debt relief, but also for grants, training and education.
Tension grips Michigan as Trump’s election attacks continue to reverberate
As Michigan state Rep. Donna Lasinski got out of her car at the state Capitol in Lansing on a sunny morning last week, she was greeted by two people carrying what she described as assault rifles while protesters outside the building called for an audit of the 2020 election.
Such disconcerting encounters are not uncommon in Lansing — a reflection of persistent and growing tension gripping Michigan eight months after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and more than a year after arrests were made in a plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election have persisted in Michigan, where county officials are contending with demands by some residents to review ballots for possible fraud. The mounting calls by Trump supporters to revisit the election results are creating a thorny dilemma for the state Republican Party, which has sought to fend off those efforts, even as GOP officials seek changes to election law.
On Wednesday, a Republican-controlled state Senate committee issued a report forcefully rejecting the claims of widespread fraud in the state, saying citizens should be confident in the results and skeptical of “those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”
Bipartisan group of senators to brief Biden on infrastructure ‘framework’ after potential breakthrough in talks
A bipartisan group of senators tentatively reached an agreement with White House officials Wednesday on hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending for the nation’s infrastructure system, giving a significant boost toward one of President Biden’s biggest domestic policy ambitions.
Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the Capitol said the group — which included five Democrats, five Republicans and top White House officials — had reached a framework of a deal. They said senators would go to the White House on Thursday to brief Biden personally on the details.
“There’s a framework of agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said as she left the meeting. “There’s still details to be worked out.”
Senators declined to disclose details of their agreement but stressed that the group had agreed not just on the spending levels for various infrastructure projects, but also on how to pay for the package. An earlier framework reached by the senators — which did not have White House approval — included $974 billion in spending over five years, of which $579 billion was for new projects and initiatives.