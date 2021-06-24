“Thoughtful analysis from experts across the political spectrum shows that significant cuts can be achieved without reducing the support, pay or benefits provided to our men and women in uniform and their families,” the group, led by Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), wrote to Biden. “We could cut the Pentagon budget by more than ten percent and still spend more than the next ten largest militaries combined.”