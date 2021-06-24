It was very clear by about the middle of 2019 that the candidate who had the best shot at winning the Democratic presidential nomination was named “whoever is most likely to defeat Donald Trump.” Over and over, both polling and conversations made clear that this was a critical priority for Democratic voters and, over and over, polling and conversations revealed that Joe Biden was believed to be that candidate. Lots of Democrats preferred people like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), but they were generally both comfortable with Biden and focused on booting Trump from office.