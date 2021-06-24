By late evening, the committee had approved just the two least controversial of the six bills taking aim at the power of tech companies. One measure would update merger filing fees, and the other deals with venues for antitrust suits brought by state attorneys general. The other measures include sweeping bills to prevent tech giants from buying rising competitors; prohibit big tech companies from giving their own products and services preference over those from competitors; and another making it illegal for giants to operate lines of business that create a conflict of interest.