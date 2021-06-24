IW: I'm not planning to be a one term mayor. I just assume that that is how things are going to shake out. We're going to make so much change and bring so many resources to working-class neighborhoods that have long been forgotten, that I know a fight will be mounted against that type of change. In fact, in just the last seven days, we saw billionaires from all across the country or the hundreds of thousands of dollars into Mayor Brown's campaign in order for him to fight against having a voice for working- class people. So I'm just I'm bracing myself for the future. My intent is to stay true to my values and to really prioritize working-class folks and people who've been left behind. And I know that the wealthy and the power elite are not going to like that too much. So I'm preparing myself to have a very significant challenge in four years.