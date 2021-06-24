If defense leaders want to mitigate the risks of escalation, one step would be to figure out how to talk in the event of a crisis. That might take a deeper understanding on both sides of the Pacific about how the respective defense organizations don’t exactly match — and perhaps further discussion on an “equivalents list,” including who should talk to whom, on what issues, via which method and with what urgency. Negotiations might include a mutual recognition that the respective defense organizations don’t neatly align, nor will they in the future.