“Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness,” he said, later asking McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency?”
In 2021, the lawmaker was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and the military officials Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gaetz was pressing Austin on a different sort of purported indoctrination that he claimed had infiltrated American institutions.
“How should the Department of Defense think about critical race theory?” Gaetz asked.
If you’re not familiar to the reference, Gaetz is broadly alluding to a specific academic field that proposes, among other things, that racism is embedded into systems in the United States. But Gaetz is more directly elevating a cultural debate that’s popular on the political right a debate that tends to use “critical race theory” as a catchall for any discussion of race and racism in America. The debate to which Gaetz hoped to contribute is a political, not an intellectual one, which is dependent heavily on using isolated examples of obviously anti-White rhetoric as proxies for an entire line of reasoning and, broadly, for an undercurrent in American educational systems.
Milley asked to respond to Gaetz’s question, but the representative instead insisted that Austin reply.
“I don’t know what the issue of critical race theory is, and what the relevance here in — with the department,” Austin said in response. “We do not teach critical race theory. We don’t embrace critical race theory. And I think that’s a spurious conversation.”
Gaetz went on to accuse Austin of a sort of guilt-by-association, criticizing an adviser of Austin’s as an adherent to the idea — specifically as McCarthy had done when targeting Welch.
Later, another member of the House Armed Services Committee offered Milley his missed chance to weigh in. Like Austin, he rejected the idea that “critical race theory” was a central component of the military. But then he went further, challenging the idea that teaching anything was inherently dangerous.
“I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read,” Milley said. “The United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand. I want to understand ‘white rage.' I’m White, and I want to understand it.”
“I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” he later continued. “So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”
Or, if you will: Have you no decency?
The effort to cast “critical race theory” as some sort of rampant anti-White indoctrination — which, again, mirrors the anti-communist push 60 years ago — extends well beyond Gaetz. It’s therefore likely that Milley’s pushback — unlike Welch’s — won’t derail the crusade. The effort has, in fact, become a central part of the right’s ongoing cultural fights, blatantly leveraging concerns about America’s demographic evolution for political benefit.
“This is the Tea Party to the 10th power,” former adviser to Donald Trump Stephen K. Bannon (no stranger to hyperbole) told Politico. “This isn’t Q, this is mainstream suburban moms — and a lot of these people aren’t Trump voters.”
The comparison to the tea party movement from a decade ago is apt. Then, a broad populist effort was seeded by professional political actors. NBC News reporting has linked the outcry over “critical race theory” to Republican activists; the watchdog group Media Matters for America has documented examples of activists being presented as simply concerned parents in the conservative media.
Christopher Rufo is broadly and appropriately credited with seizing on “critical race theory” as a useful point of focus. He’s been upfront about both how the term is being redefined and why.
“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory,’ ” he wrote on Twitter earlier this year. “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”
In other words, “critical race theory” would become a stand-in for a range of “unpopular” cultural struggles — most of which, given the descriptor, will focus on race.
Rufo has also been explicit about one of the things that he says should be slotted under the “critical race theory” umbrella: communism.
“To explain critical race theory, it helps to begin with a brief history of Marxism,” he wrote in a New York Post editorial in May. He offered a version of the West’s triumph over communism in the post-McCarthy era.
“[R]ather than abandon their political project, Marxist scholars in the West simply adapted their revolutionary theory to the social and racial unrest of the 1960s,” he continued. “Abandoning Marx’s economic dialectic of capitalists and workers, they substituted race for class and sought to create a revolutionary coalition of the dispossessed based on racial and ethnic categories.”
And lo, a few decades later: critical race theory. In other words, critical race theory as posited by Rufo is essentially a continuation of the very same battle that McCarthy was fighting. In its current iteration, that fight is being engaged on multiple fronts by multiple actors and bolstered by a broad, sympathetic right-wing media universe. (The sort of universe that reports on Rufo’s debate with an MSNBC host by uncritically repeating his post-hoc rebuttals.) And that universe also means that those who engage in the fight will be rewarded with visibility in front of mostly Republican viewers.
Few politicians have been more adept at earning such media visibility than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). He’s leaned into the fight, successfully pushing the state Board of Education earlier this month to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” and, this week, approving a measure that would collect information on what professors at state universities are teaching. The goal of the state’s monitoring is to ensure “viewpoint diversity,” that “competing ideas and perspectives are presented” — an obvious first step toward implementing ideological counterweights. In an era where things such as “rampant election fraud occurred in 2020” are positioned as countervailing political theories, you can see where lines might blur.
Florida has tried to similarly police its educational system in the past. During the McCarthy era, the state embraced an anti-Communist curriculum created by the American Legion.
“The schools act as the cornerstone of popular government,” a message focused on the new curriculum from the state’s superintendent of education read. “The free public schools are products of our democratic society and are a bulwark against infiltration by Communism or other systems of social organization.”
It’s not clear if there was any demonstrated example of communism percolating through Florida’s schools. Or if there are any significant examples in the state from today focused on critical race theory.
“This is politicians trying to start culture wars over issues that really don’t exist in our schools,” the president of a Florida teachers union told Florida Today. That’s an assessment that seems apt.
In a moment where the political right is focused on fostering energy by amplifying cultural issues, there’s little question that the fight over perceived efforts to indoctrinate children on issues of race is potent and politically useful. It is worth remembering, though, that we’ve seen this before.