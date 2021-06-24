Once nominated, like all candidates, Black women must go through the confirmation process, during which the Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC) evaluates nominees’ credentials and considers whether to forward the nominations to the Senate floor. The SJC frequently holds up Black nominees, especially women — as happened to Motley. In an interview, Motley said, “I was nominated in January 1966 but not confirmed until August 1966, thanks to Senator James O. Eastland of Mississippi. Eastland headed the Judiciary Committee and led the opposition. He held up my nomination as well as the nomination of every other African American appointed to the federal bench during the ’60s.”