Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today for the murder of George Floyd. The former Minneapolis police officer faces up to 40 years in prison, Holly Bailey reports. “While Chauvin will almost certainly receive prison time for Floyd’s killing — making him only the second police officer in Minnesota history to be jailed for an on-duty murder and one of less than a dozen officers nationwide — how much time he might serve has become a point of contention. An attorney for Chauvin, who has been held in solitary confinement at a state prison near the Twin Cities since his April 20 conviction, has argued that the ex-officer should get probation, while prosecutors are seeking at least 30 years.”