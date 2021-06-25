Those are striking results in the details. But if you are an avid consumer of Fox News’s programming and online content, you’d be forgiven for not having heard about them.
On Thursday morning, I noticed that the results, released on Wednesday evening, didn’t appear on the Fox News homepage. Instead, there was a text link to a story about the poll generally, focused on a different question that dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. That story by Fox News’ Dana Blanton does include the Biden approval number — literally the last line in the story.
Blanton, whose title is senior vice president of public opinion research, is often the byline on Fox polling stories. She has another one from this same poll, focused on the public’s concerns about inflation and the economy. In the middle of that story was a more detailed breakdown of Biden’s approval numbers, as well as a quote from one of the pollsters who conducted the research.
“In looking at public opinion data on recent presidents, Biden’s approval numbers are fairly average for someone at this stage of the first term,” said Daron Shaw, the Republican pollster from Fox’s bipartisan polling team. Shaw added that Biden “scores slightly better than George W. Bush and Donald Trump,” which somewhat downplays that Trump was polling at 45 percent in Fox’s June 2017 poll.
The headline on Blanton’s article then? “Fox News Poll: Record approval of Trump on economy, optimism on North Korea.”
Again, though, to learn about this number you’d have to dive deep into one of the site’s articles about its poll. In its last approval poll conducted during Trump’s presidency, it was easier to figure out what the poll said. Blanton wrote an article predicated on public opinion about Trump’s time in office. There’s certainly a difference in the newsworthiness of an assessment of a lame-duck president’s administration and a new president’s first few months, but the difference is still worth noting.
Of course, most Fox News fans get their information from the outlet’s television coverage more than its web content. And on that front, the odds that they heard about the Biden number at all are low.
Fox polling is often released in concert with Bret Baier’s evening news show, as was this week’s poll. Guest host Bill Hemmer walked through the numbers at the top of the show and then quickly transitioned to an interview with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that centered on criticism of Biden’s approach to crime.
On Thursday afternoon, the approval number came up again — in order to point out that Biden’s approval on immigration was underwater (meaning that more disapprove than approve) by 13 points. This was centered on Vice President Harris’s visit to the border on Friday.
There was another pointed mention of the approval polling. On the popular morning program “Fox & Friends,” the hosts asked one of the network’s contributors about Biden’s apparent popularity.
“How do you explain his approval rating, according to Fox’s poll, is 54 percent?” host Brian Kilmeade asked, getting the number wrong.
“I mean, I truly don’t believe that,” she responded — referring, just to put a fine point on it, to Fox’s own poll. “I don’t think that is a legitimate number.”
She went on to argue that Biden is getting “coddled” by the media, arguing that “people who tune into those outlets are not getting the full picture on Joe Biden.”
Oh, the contributor, by the way, was Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.