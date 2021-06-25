Vice President Harris is traveling to El Paso, where she will visit a Border Patrol station, meet with advocates and deliver remarks. For weeks, Republicans have criticized Harris for not traveling to U.S.-Mexico border areas where the country’s immigration problems are unfolding most acutely.
Here’s what to know
Police reform negotiations bog down on Capitol Hill as crime rises and midterms loom
A bipartisan deal to overhaul American law enforcement practices through federal legislation remained out of reach Thursday after negotiators failed to meet a second informal deadline, with key disputes over police accountability still unresolved.
While the top negotiators issued a statement Thursday hailing an “agreement on a framework addressing the major issues,” they conceded that an accord on actual legislation remained elusive after nearly four months of intensive talks.
“There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” they said.
Biden administration plans to evacuate Afghans who worked with U.S.
American presidents used visits to NATO headquarters over the past 20 years to talk up the military and moral imperatives in Afghanistan, where U.S. and allied forces have fought side by side.
But Biden pivoted at NATO last week, focusing on China and cyberthreats. As the last U.S. forces prepare to leave Afghanistan, the conflict was almost a footnote.
“Our troops are coming home, but we agreed that our diplomatic, economic and humanitarian commitment to the Afghan people and our support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will endure,” Biden said on June 14.
That shift was one tangible sign that the United States has already moved on from the war born of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A potentially awkward meeting Friday at the White House is another.
Critical race theory is the hottest topic on Fox News. And it’s only getting hotter.
If you watch Fox News, you’ve almost certainly heard a thing or two about critical race theory lately — though for viewers of other cable news networks, it may barely ring a bell.
Over the past few months, and particularly through June, hosts and anchors on Fox have ramped up the conversation about the theory, an academic legal framework for examining systemic and institutional racism that has become a hot-button issue for political conservatives.
The concept has been around for more than 40 years, according to Education Week, but it has become a major programming theme on Fox News only in recent months as parents, buoyed by conservative activists and groups, have vocally opposed the teaching of the theory — or something similar to it — in schools throughout the country. Republican-led state legislatures have voted to outlaw it.
Georgia judge dismisses most of lawsuit that alleged fraudulent absentee ballots in Fulton County
A Georgia judge on Thursday dismissed most of a lawsuit that alleged there were fraudulent mail-in ballots in Fulton County from the 2020 presidential election, dealing a potential blow to a group of local voters that has pushed to inspect all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county last November.
Superior Court Judge Brian Amero on Thursday dismissed seven of the lawsuit’s nine claims against Fulton County officials on the basis of Georgia’s sovereign immunity laws. Amero did not dismiss two counts in the lawsuit that sought digital images of the mail-in ballots through the state’s open records law.
Fulton County election officials and local representatives have repeatedly asserted that there has been no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. Former president Donald Trump has continued to baselessly allege that the election was stolen from him. Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes, the first time the state had gone for a Democrat since 1992.
Bipartisan Senate bill would give Capitol Police chief power to directly request National Guard
A bipartisan group from the Senate Rules and Administration Committee filed a bill Thursday to give the chief of the Capitol Police independent power to directly request the National Guard in cases of emergency, dispensing with a rule that required such decisions to first get the approval of a three-person board.
In a recent report documenting the errors that allowed pro-Trump protesters to lay siege to the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Senate’s Rules and Administration Committee and its Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee found that a series of missteps involving the Capitol Police Board slowed efforts to bring in troops to back up beleaguered police trying to hold the line.
The panels found that the Capitol Police chief never filed a formal request for Guard reinforcements before Jan. 6, despite several informal requests seeking such help ahead of time, and that the members of the Capitol Police Board did not understand their own rules and procedures very well.
The board is composed of the sergeants at arms in both the House and Senate, as well as the head of the Architect of the Capitol office. In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, the sergeants at arms both resigned and have since been replaced.
Members of Congress — Republicans most vocally — have been clamoring for changes to the board, as their actions, or lack thereof, are considered to have contributed to the failures of Jan. 6. While the latest legislation is not a comprehensive overhaul of the board’s function, it does seek to remove it as an impediment to responding to future emergencies. The measure indicates that the board would still retain the ability to revoke a police chief’s decision.
The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairwoman of the Rules Committee, and the panel’s ranking Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, along seven other members of the committee, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, with one independent, Sen. Angus King of Maine, in the mix.