Vice President Harris is traveling to El Paso, where she will visit a Border Patrol station, meet with advocates and deliver remarks. For weeks, Republicans have criticized Harris for not traveling to U.S.-Mexico border areas where the country’s immigration problems are unfolding most acutely.
Here’s what to know
A caravan of Trump backers tried to run a Biden bus off a road. Now they’re being sued under an anti-KKK act.
Timothy Holloway clutched the wheel of a Biden-Harris campaign bus last October, swerving and dodging as one hostile car bearing a Trump flag after another tried to run him off a Texas highway.
“We were terrified,” Holloway said in a news release. “They were clearly trying to scare us and prevent us from arriving at our destination in peace.”
The tactic worked — the Biden campaign canceled the rest of the day’s events, saying it feared for the safety of campaign staffers, supporters and local political candidates. Some prominent Republicans cheered the effort by the self-proclaimed “Trump Train,” while President Donald Trump himself lauded their efforts, calling the drivers “patriots” who “did nothing wrong.”
Now, Holloway — along with a White House staffer, a former Texas lawmaker and a campaign volunteer — are suing several members of the caravan, accusing them of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which bars violent election intimidation, as well as local Texas laws. The group is also suing local law enforcement, claiming they failed to provide protection.
Ahead of remarks on Pride Month, Biden appoints LGBTQ envoy
The White House announced Friday that Biden has appointed a special envoy at the State Department to advance the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
Jessica Stern, executive director of the global advocacy group OutRight Action International, will serve as U.S. special envoy to advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.
“At a time when the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons are increasingly threatened in all regions of the world, the Special Envoy will bring together like-minded governments, civil society organizations, corporations and international organizations to uphold dignity and equality for all,” the White House said in a statement.
Later Friday, Biden plans to commemorate Pride Month at the White House by signing legislation that honors those who died five years ago in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting and giving remarks reflecting on the pro-LGBTQ actions taken so far by his administration.
Biden plans to call on the Senate to approve the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. It narrowly cleared the House in February on a largely party-line vote.
The president will be introduced at Friday’s event by Ashton Mota of Lowell, Mass., a 16-year-old transgender advocate, according to the White House. Biden will also formally announce the appointment of Stern.
Biden moved quickly to reverse many of President Donald Trump’s policies that critics said were discriminatory against LGBTQ people, such as Trump’s ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military. Biden also signed an executive order expanding protections for transgender students and has threatened sanctions against countries that suppress transgender rights.
As Democrats spar over advancing Biden’s climate agenda, they move to cut methane
House Democrats prepared Friday to restore a rule curbing leaks of methane from oil and gas operations, a step forward in the fight against climate change that comes amid growing tensions in the party over whether more dramatic action is being sacrificed in the push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal.
The vote to require oil and gas operations to limit methane, a potent greenhouse gas whose emissions have surged in recent years, represents an attempt to roll back the Trump administration’s deregulatory environmental push. Global levels of methane, which traps roughly 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide in the first two decades after it is released, have continued to soar even during the economic downturn.
The move to put back in place the methane restrictions implemented under President Barack Obama is intended to combat that startling trend by taking aim at the oil and gas sector, which ranks as the nation’s largest industrial source of methane emissions.
Police reform negotiations bog down on Capitol Hill as crime rises and midterms loom
A bipartisan deal to overhaul American law enforcement practices through federal legislation remained out of reach Thursday after negotiators failed to meet a second informal deadline, with key disputes over police accountability still unresolved.
While the top negotiators issued a statement Thursday hailing an “agreement on a framework addressing the major issues,” they conceded that an accord on actual legislation remained elusive after nearly four months of intensive talks.
“There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” they said.
Biden administration plans to evacuate Afghans who worked with U.S.
American presidents used visits to NATO headquarters over the past 20 years to talk up the military and moral imperatives in Afghanistan, where U.S. and allied forces have fought side by side.
But Biden pivoted at NATO last week, focusing on China and cyberthreats. As the last U.S. forces prepare to leave Afghanistan, the conflict was almost a footnote.
“Our troops are coming home, but we agreed that our diplomatic, economic and humanitarian commitment to the Afghan people and our support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will endure,” Biden said on June 14.
That shift was one tangible sign that the United States has already moved on from the war born of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. A potentially awkward meeting Friday at the White House is another.
Critical race theory is the hottest topic on Fox News. And it’s only getting hotter.
If you watch Fox News, you’ve almost certainly heard a thing or two about critical race theory lately — though for viewers of other cable news networks, it may barely ring a bell.
Over the past few months, and particularly through June, hosts and anchors on Fox have ramped up the conversation about the theory, an academic legal framework for examining systemic and institutional racism that has become a hot-button issue for political conservatives.
The concept has been around for more than 40 years, according to Education Week, but it has become a major programming theme on Fox News only in recent months as parents, buoyed by conservative activists and groups, have vocally opposed the teaching of the theory — or something similar to it — in schools throughout the country. Republican-led state legislatures have voted to outlaw it.
Georgia judge dismisses most of lawsuit that alleged fraudulent absentee ballots in Fulton County
A Georgia judge on Thursday dismissed most of a lawsuit that alleged there were fraudulent mail-in ballots in Fulton County from the 2020 presidential election, dealing a potential blow to a group of local voters that has pushed to inspect all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county last November.
Superior Court Judge Brian Amero on Thursday dismissed seven of the lawsuit’s nine claims against Fulton County officials on the basis of Georgia’s sovereign immunity laws. Amero did not dismiss two counts in the lawsuit that sought digital images of the mail-in ballots through the state’s open records law.
Fulton County election officials and local representatives have repeatedly asserted that there has been no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. Former president Donald Trump has continued to baselessly allege that the election was stolen from him. Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes, the first time the state had gone for a Democrat since 1992.
Bipartisan Senate bill would give Capitol Police chief power to directly request National Guard
A bipartisan group from the Senate Rules and Administration Committee filed a bill Thursday to give the chief of the Capitol Police independent power to directly request the National Guard in cases of emergency, dispensing with a rule that required such decisions to first get the approval of a three-person board.
In a recent report documenting the errors that allowed pro-Trump protesters to lay siege to the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Senate’s Rules and Administration Committee and its Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee found that a series of missteps involving the Capitol Police Board slowed efforts to bring in troops to back up beleaguered police trying to hold the line.
The panels found that the Capitol Police chief never filed a formal request for Guard reinforcements before Jan. 6, despite several informal requests seeking such help ahead of time, and that the members of the Capitol Police Board did not understand their own rules and procedures very well.
The board is composed of the sergeants at arms in both the House and Senate, as well as the head of the Architect of the Capitol office. In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, the sergeants at arms both resigned and have since been replaced.
Members of Congress — Republicans most vocally — have been clamoring for changes to the board, as their actions, or lack thereof, are considered to have contributed to the failures of Jan. 6. While the latest legislation is not a comprehensive overhaul of the board’s function, it does seek to remove it as an impediment to responding to future emergencies. The measure indicates that the board would still retain the ability to revoke a police chief’s decision.
The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chairwoman of the Rules Committee, and the panel’s ranking Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, along seven other members of the committee, evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, with one independent, Sen. Angus King of Maine, in the mix.