This plan is controversial. Experts question whether voluntary repatriation is feasible. Prior attempts saw limited success because many refugees fear returning to poverty and insecurity in Somalia. Some who returned to Somalia became victims of physical and sexual violence and subsequently fled back to Dadaab. Analysts also caution that repatriation could backfire, making newly returned refugees more vulnerable to recruitment by al-Shabaab. Finally, prior attempts to close the camps have worsened the vulnerability of Kenya’s refugees, increasing violence, extortion and rape by police and vigilante mobs in the region. Renewed uncertainty about the future of the camps has already led to health and economic problems among the refugees, according to organizations working there.