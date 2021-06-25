But in May, some drivers told The Post they were likely done for good, after the coronavirus pandemic provided the first glimpse at what life after Uber could look like. And there was added frustration in April when Uber dialed back features aimed at providing independence for drivers in California and uncoupled driver earnings from passenger fares. That meant some drivers who might collect an astronomical payout on a long ride would only receive a small, predetermined bonus from the company — another way they saw Uber clawing back money from them.