Twitter was still a central part of President Donald Trump’s connection to the public at that point, so he used the social network to complain about Minneapolis’s handling of the situation and to pledge to send in the National Guard, which had already been activated. Then he offered a threat:
“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump wrote, shortly before 1 a.m. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
There was no real way to read this except by drawing a line from the second sentence — the military is ready — to the third: If you loot, we shoot. That, in fact, is exactly how the phrase had been used in years past.
But Trump was running for reelection, and threatening the extrajudicial murder even of those engaged in criminal vandalism was not in keeping with typical campaign rhetoric. So, a few hours later, Trump lit the gas lamp.
“Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night — or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot,” he wrote in a tweet early the next afternoon. “I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means. It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”
His campaign manager put out a statement, trying to pivot the furor over Trump's tweet into an attack on his opponents.
“We have witnessed again the media’s relentless twisting of President Trump’s words, and the Democrats seizing on that, to take the entire nation down the worst road imaginable,” the statement from Brad Parscale read. “… When riots erupted in [Minneapolis] and elsewhere, he warned on Twitter that looting could quickly turn into violence. The media, Joe Biden, and the Democrats pounced, purposefully misrepresenting what the President had said.”
Such behavior, Parscale concluded, was “reprehensible.”
There was little reason at the time to think that Trump was making a subtle point about the potential civilian blowback of rioting, despite the Trump campaigns energetic insistence. Reporting from the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender in his new book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost,” obtained by CNN, reinforces that, even more than a week after this incident, Trump was advocating in conversations with his aides that protesters be shot.
From the CNN summary:
Trump also told his team that he wanted the military to go in and “beat the [expletive] out” of the civil rights protesters, Bender writes.
“Just shoot them,” Trump said on multiple occasions inside the Oval Office, according to the excerpts.
When [Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark] Milley and then-Attorney General William Barr would push back, Trump toned it down, but only slightly, Bender adds.
“Well, shoot them in the leg — or maybe the foot,” Trump said. “But be hard on them!”
This is remarkable and yet completely unsurprising. That a sitting president should react to clashes with police or acts of vandalism by calling for the military to open fire on Americans is a revelation of historic significance yet, in the sweep of Trump’s comments about and embrace of violence as a tactic, barely eyebrow-raising.
At the time, it was understood that Trump was sympathetic both to the idea that civil authorities should embrace physical intimidation and that protesters deserved a violent response.
To the first point, during a speech in Long Island in 2017, Trump told an audience of police officers that they didn’t need to be gentle in their handling criminal suspects. At the extreme, he had also publicly defended the Chinese response to protests in Tiananmen Square during a 1990 interview: “They were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength.”
To the second point, the examples are numerous and well-documented.
Over the course of the summer, though, Trump’s embrace of violence as a tactic metastasized. There was the struggle within his administration over his demand to deploy the military to curtail protests — very much in line with Bender’s reporting but prompting his own former defense secretary to condemn him. There was his response last September to the confrontation between U.S. Marshals and a man suspected of killing a Trump supporter in Portland.
“The U.S. Marshals went in to get him. And in a short period of time, they ended in a gunfight. This guy was a violent criminal, and the U.S. Marshals killed him,” Trump said. “And I will tell you something: That’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this.”
Re-litigating Trump’s embrace of violence as a political tool admittedly doesn’t do much to advance the public conversation at this point for the same reason that the CNN report doesn’t prompt any surprise. Of course Trump beat his chest and demanded the protesters be shot, just as he told a rally crowd that he wanted to hit some of the speakers during the 2016 Democratic convention. This projected machismo was a key component of his political positioning all along.
But it’s important to recognize that it is not specific to Trump. Even beyond the undercurrent of political violence that runs through a lot of our political conversation, there’s been a push in recent months to explicitly sanction the use of violence against protesters.
In Iowa, for example, the state legislature passed a law removing any civil penalties for drivers who injure someone who is “blocking traffic while engaging in disorderly conduct or participating in a protest, demonstration, riot or unlawful assembly without a permit.” In Florida and Oklahoma, the legislatures passed similar laws, framed as providing assurance to drivers who find themselves in harrowing circumstances but which tacitly sanction using a car as a self-defense tool. (In a different context, this threat is viewed differently: In the past several years, hundreds of police shootings have stemmed from people driving at or near police officers.)
Earlier this month, a group of protesters blocked a road in Minneapolis. A man sped toward them, striking a parked vehicle that hit and killed one woman, injuring three others. There have been dozens of similar incidents.
The culmination of Trump’s particular embrace of violence as a political tactic occurred on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. In the months since, the response from many of his supporters has been to downplay or rationalize that riot.
In May, YouGov conducted a poll for Yahoo in which respondents were asked whether the riot at the Capitol was justified. A fifth of Republicans and a fifth of Trump supporters said it was.
No wonder we’re not surprised that Trump suggested shooting protesters from the other side of the political spectrum.