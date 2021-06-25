There are two reasons that was a particular problem. The federal government is mandated to treat detained children differently than adults. Under a legal settlement reached in 1997, child migrants detained by the United States can only be kept in typical, prisonlike detention facilities for a short period of time. The government has to move quickly toward releasing them to family members and, in the interim, must provide health care and educational assessments, among other things. In other words, caring for minors is much more resource-intensive. The government can’t simply hold them in detention centers indefinitely — so if the government isn’t prepared for an influx of minors, the system can quickly be overwhelmed.