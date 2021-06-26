One of those employees named in the report, Madeline Morris, was terminated from her job as a scheduler for former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt in August 2017. The report stated that Jackson met with Morris on Aug. 31, 2017, to tell her “we’ll take care of you” by providing “severance pay,” even though he knew severance pay was not allowed. The report found Jackson directed Munoz to tell human resources Morris was on an extended telework schedule, even though she was no longer working, and that Munoz amended Morris’s time-and-attendance reports so she could continue being paid.