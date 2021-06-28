One is that Republicans have shown remarkably little courage when it comes to former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It’s been clear from the jump that most reputable GOP lawmakers didn’t buy into what he was claiming or his proposed solutions. But rather than call out lies or undemocratic efforts, they watered them down into something they could more easily defend or ignored them outright. They even signed on to election challenges and legislation predicated on the “Big Lie.” And among those who did eventually speak out more forcefully, including after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (see: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell), it’s extremely fair to ask why they didn’t say these things before — and what might have been avoided if they had.