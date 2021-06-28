But the second thing is that, however impure their motivations are for speaking up now and however belatedly, Trump’s narrative has been punctured repeatedly, including by some of the central figures in his administration and key figures in the states at issue.
That effort has seemingly picked up steam in recent days, and that should make it harder for his party to keep trying to sweep this under the rug.
The most recent example came this weekend, via new comments from former attorney general William P. Barr. He likened Trump’s claims to excrement from a male bovine animal. And ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s coming book describes Barr privately pushing back on Trump in the key moments — despite Barr having at times publicly played into Trump’s baseless claims.
Former vice president Mike Pence also made a big turn late last week, calling Trump’s idea that Pence could have unilaterally rejected election results from certain states “un-American.” Pence has tried to massage this issue in his infrequent public appearances since leaving office — despite the Capitol riot crowd quite literally calling for his hanging — clearly in an effort to remain viable in a Trump-led GOP. But he apparently decided rather logically that was no longer politically tenable.
And also in the past few days, we’ve seen a couple other major rebukes: a GOP-controlled Michigan state Senate committee releasing a report thoroughly debunking Trump’s claims about what transpired in that state, and one of the bit players in the impeachment saga — freshman Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) — doubling down on his past comments in no uncertain terms despite in-person attacks from Trump at a rally in his state.
Again, some of these are self-serving and perhaps too little, too late. Some like McCarthy have effectively backed off the issue altogether. But it’s worth taking stock of just what this small coterie of Republicans has said — and the pressure it puts on their fellow partisans to account for it. Republicans have just tried to ignore it all and move on, even excommunicating Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership while claiming it was because she focused too much on the past. But Trump has made clear he’ll keep talking about the past ad nauseam for months and years to come. And the more Republicans like Barr and Pence say this stuff, the harder it will be to ignore.
That doesn’t make the likes of Barr and Pence heroes. But crucially, it raises some very uncomfortable questions for their party — especially as it continues to stand by a guy whose No. 2 just called his effort to reverse an election “un-American” and whose loyal attorney general says Trump’s claims of massive fraud were complete nonsense.
Below are some of the most significant GOP statements about Trump’s claims and ideas.
Barr
Dec. 1: ″To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
June 27: “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bulls---.”
Pence
June 24: “Now, there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states. … And the truth is, there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
McConnell
Feb. 13: ″There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of [Jan. 6]. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”
Michigan’s GOP-controlled state Senate oversight committee
June 23: “This Committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election. … The Committee finds those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility.”
Cheney
May 5: “The question before us now is whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have. … While embracing or ignoring Trump’s statements might seem attractive to some for fundraising and political purposes, that approach will do profound long-term damage to our party and our country.”
May 12: “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”
Gonzalez
June 27: Trump “continues to double and triple down on the election lies that led to insurrection on Jan. 6 and very likely could lead to more violence in the future. … The most important thing that all elected Republicans can do right now is tell the truth to the country and our voters about the fact that we had a legitimate election and President Trump lost. Anything short of that is an abdication of duty.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.)
May 12: “Nowhere have I seen [Jesus] say or imply that it’s okay to lie, so long as you own the Libs. I believe our open lies are an absolute abdication of our duty, and it is shameful.”
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
May 26: “There was no widespread fraud. We had, and we still do have, several hundred investigations that we’ve opened up. Many of those are procedural, but none would be significant enough to overturn the election results.”
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Nov. 9: “We’ve not had any sort of credible incidents [of fraud] raised to our level yet.”
Dec. 1: “It troubles me that some folks are willing, just for the sole intent of flipping an election, of spreading misinformation. … I think we’re better than this. My hope is that we move past this here in Georgia and as a country.”
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Nov. 12: “There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results [in Arizona] will change.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Nov. 30: “I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason. … We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”
Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers
Dec. 4: ″The Trump team made claims that the election was tainted by fraud but presented only theories, not proof. U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said on Tuesday that he, too, has ‘not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome of the election.’ Even if such evidence existed, the Arizona Legislature simply couldn’t do what is being asked.”
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
May 15: “This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out …”
Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey
Dec. 14: “We have not received evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.”
Michigan state House Speaker Lee Chatfield
Dec. 14: “I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump, simply because some think there may have been enough widespread fraud to give him the win. That’s unprecedented for good reason. And that’s why there is not enough support in the House to cast a new slate of electors. I fear we’d lose our country forever. This truly would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the electoral college. And I can’t stand for that. I won’t.”