The site CoolWX, which aggregates weather data, compiles animations of new weather records. In its animation of the past week, you can see a number of black X indicators crop up in the northwest, marking record temperatures over the 35-year span of its data.
The dome of hot air that’s melting infrastructure in Portland is broiling Canada as well. On Sunday, the town of Lytton, British Columbia, reached a high of 115.9 degrees, setting a record for the town, British Columbia and Canada overall. That broke a national record set in 1937.
Of the 133 countries for which there are records collected by Wikipedia, 81 have seen new high temperatures set since 2000. Three countries — Brazil, Cuba and Cyprus — have joined Canada in setting records over the past 18 months. Fifty-five countries have set new all-time highs just in the past decade. That’s not surprising, given that seven of the 10 hottest years on record have occurred during that period.
The United States’ record, by the way, is contested. Research released five years ago called into question the record set in California’s Death Valley. If the 134-degree record from last century is, in fact, invalid, Death Valley still holds the U.S. record, having reached 129 degrees — within the past decade.
You can see the flurry of new national temperature records below. Part of this is a function of better record-keeping, certainly, but part of it, too, is obviously a function of the world’s normal temperatures shifting higher as a result of climate change.
That’s meant literally. Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its new assessment of what constitutes baseline “normal” temperature. It’s 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the normal temperatures in the United States from 1901 to 1930.
In the Pacific Northwest this week, the temperature has been abnormal even relative to this upward-shifted normal. It’s not Death Valley weather, but it’s not really Seattle weather, either.