QAnon supporters expressed boredom with the “same old” Trump speech. “Both QAnon and longtime supporters of Trump criticized his Saturday night speech in Wellington, Ohio, accusing him of the ‘same-old, same-old’ grievances against Democrats and his 2020 election loss to Biden,” Newsweek reports. “QAnon supporters, some of whom are the former president's most fanatical online backers, sent a barrage of messages through the Telegram app that expressed boredom and even anger at the speech. ... They [also] blasted Trump for not mentioning how his January 6 insurrection supporters are ‘rotting in jail.’ And numerous others said Trump should be booed by the Ohio rallygoers for even ‘bringing up the word 'vaccine,' specifically because they believe COVID-19 was entirely a hoax.”