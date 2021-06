by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl: “In a series of interviews with me this spring, Barr [Trump’s former attorney general] spoke, for the first time, about the events surrounding his break with Trump. ... Barr and those close to him have a reason to tell his version of this story. He has been widely seen as a Trump lackey who politicized the Justice Department. But when the big moment came after the election, he defied the president who expected him to do his bidding. Barr’s betrayal came on December 1, over lunch in the attorney general’s private dining room with Michael Balsamo, a Justice Department beat reporter at the Associated Press. ... When Barr dropped his bombshell between bites of salad, he mumbled, and Balsamo wasn’t sure that he had caught what the attorney general had said. ... ‘To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,’ Barr repeated. This time Balsamo heard him. Balsamo’s story appeared on the AP newswire shortly after lunch ended. ...“The story blew a hole in the president’s claims. Nobody seriously questioned Barr’s conservative credentials or whether he had been among Trump’s most loyal cabinet secretaries. His conclusion sent a definitive message that the effort to overturn the election was without merit. Barr told me that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had been urging him to speak out since mid-November. Publicly, McConnell had said nothing to criticize Trump’s allegations, but he told Barr that Trump’s claims were damaging to the country and to the Republican Party. ...He also knew that at some point, Trump was going to confront him about the allegations. ... So, in addition to giving prosecutors approval to open investigations into clear and credible allegations of substantial fraud, Barr began his own, unofficial inquiry into the major claims that the president and his allies were making..’”