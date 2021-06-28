Last week, five Republican and five Democratic senators — backed by an additional six Republican and five Democratic senators — appeared with the president to unveil the agreement. But Biden turned heads later that day when he vowed he would only sign the bipartisan plan into law if Congress simultaneously sends him a bill, crafted separately by the Democrats, to shore up the nation’s social infrastructure. This second bill would be what’s called a “reconciliation” bill, able to pass the Senate with only Democratic votes. Biden watered down that threat over the weekend, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has made clear that there isn’t going to be a bipartisan bill unless there is a reconciliation bill.