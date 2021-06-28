Even when it comes to other proposals — like lowering the current 60-vote threshold or changing how filibusters must be waged — getting to 50 votes seems pretty unlikely at this point, especially given how reluctant some Democrats are to even talk about this.
But that doesn’t mean the debate doesn’t matter — or that this issue couldn’t soon come into starker relief. And that’s because, increasingly, the filibuster is very much on the ballot in 2022.
Democrats have basically five good pickup opportunities in the Senate now: in Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And in all five, their top contenders have made clear their opposition to the filibuster will be a feature of their campaigns.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) recently became the latest. He said during his 2020 presidential candidacy that he didn’t support Democrats getting rid of the filibuster. But he said last week on MSNBC that he now supports doing so, because “America can’t wait any longer.”
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) also made opposing the filibuster a key part of her campaign launch for Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) seat this month. She said that, “when we talk about protecting some of the most basic rights in this country, the filibuster blocks those things, and we need to get rid of it.” Demings this weekend wrote a USA Today op-ed to the same effect.
The situation is similar in the three other states, as Politico has recapped:
[Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John] Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, the first official candidates in what’s likely to be a crowded primary in Pennsylvania, both support abolishing the filibuster. Among North Carolina Democratic Senate hopefuls, former state Sen. Erica Smith supports abolishing the filibuster, while state Sen. Jeff Jackson referred to himself in an interview as “filibuster-skeptical.”Both of the announced Senate candidates in Wisconsin, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, are running on an anti-filibuster platform. Lasry said it’s a “relic of the past.”“I will make it an issue [in the primary] and I will make it an issue in the general so that the Republican nominee, whether it’s Ron Johnson or someone else, defends it. There’s absolutely no defense,” Nelson said.
(Since this story was published, a third North Carolina candidate, former state Supreme Court justice Cheri Beasley, said she “would take a look at” getting rid of the filibuster.)
But while this makes sense as an issue in crowded primaries — in which candidates want to make sure their opponents can’t get to their left — that’s hardly the only place we’re seeing it. Ryan and Demings are both the odds-on favorites to emerge as their party’s nominee in their respective states. Even the top Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, recently came out in favor of eliminating the filibuster. That’s despite her being a near-lock for her nomination (Hobbs is Arizona’s only statewide Democratic officeholder) and the filibuster not generally being an issue for state officials.
Hobbs’s position is interesting not just because of the swing state she comes from (like the others), but because it’s a swing state with two Democratic senators who have resisted nixing the filibuster. A day earlier, she had said she wasn’t telling Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) how to do their jobs, but then she decided to make her own position against the filibuster abundantly clear.
In cases like Hobbs’s, Ryan’s and Demings’s, it’s possible this is aimed at merely cementing their statuses as the presumptive nominees (you can never be too careful). But each has also made a point to play this issue up. And they’re doing so not in safe blue states, but in a pair of Donald Trump states and one of the closest states in the 2020 election, in Arizona.
This is the kind of thing you might think Democrats in such states might be wary of, and in the recent past they would undoubtedly have been, as Ryan’s presidential campaign showed (and as President Biden’s very recent opposition showed). The combined picture is one of Democrats with electoral skin in the game — and perhaps without the trials and tribulations that come with serving in the Senate — deciding almost in unison that this is an issue to focus upon.
What that means electorally speaking is a valid question. An April poll from Monmouth University showed just 19 percent of Americans wanted to scrap the filibuster entirely, while 38 percent more said they favored some reforms.
Even among Democrats, just 30 percent favored the position all these candidates have staked out. That doesn’t mean other Democratic or swing voters would necessarily punish them for being too extreme, but this is hardly a consensus position. That’s generally not where you see what appears to be an emerging litmus-test issue for a party’s candidates.
The larger significance, though, might lie in what happens come 2023. If history is any guide, Democrats face an uphill battle when it comes to keeping their majority, much less adding seats. But the map is favorable, with the Cook Political Report listing the only two “toss-ups” as seats Republicans are defending. And to the extent Democrats can expand their majority, they would be in all likelihood be adding anti-filibuster votes. In other words, Sinema and Manchin might not be the swing votes on this issue forever, or even in just a-year-and-a-half.
That’s all very speculative, and it’s way too early to say it would be relevant. Democrats might not even be able to do this if they get to 52 or 53 seats. And even if they could, the party would need to keep its slim House majority to even make the change worthwhile.
But if the Democratic candidates now are any indication, the political tide is turning on this in their party. And if Democrats can somehow win in tough states while running against the filibuster, there are certainly worse arguments for doing what they suggest.