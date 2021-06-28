The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 61 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of pregnancy, but support diminishes for the procedure in the second trimester and third trimester, the Associated Press's David Crary and Hannah Fingerhut report. Sixty-five percent of Americans say abortion should be illegal in most or all cases in the second trimester, while 80 percent say this about the third trimester.