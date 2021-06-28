“It’s clear from the numbers this strategy has worked,” Jeffrey Zients, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said during a briefing last week where he conceded the original targets wouldn’t be met and laid out some revised goal posts. “Looking at Americans 65 and older, we have 87 percent with at least one shot.”
“We are entering a summer of joy, a summer of freedom,” Zients added.
Forty-six percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated.
Add in the 33 million people who have tested positive for the virus, and around 56 percent of the country may be immune from it.
That’s still below the 60 to 80 percent needed to reach “herd immunity,” the point at which enough people are immune that the virus no longer spreads. And daily administration of vaccines has been steadily declining over the past two months, to the point that fewer than 800,000 people are now getting a shot every day.
But, as White House officials noted, the people who most needed the vaccines have largely received them. That includes people in older age categories, who have higher immunization rates than younger people.
The White House said that for those 27 and older, it still expects to meet its July Fourth goal of 70 percent with at least one shot. And although officials are strongly encouraging younger people to get the vaccines, this group has far less risk of serious illness from the coronavirus; 0.5 percent of covid-19 deaths in the United States have been among people younger than 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s a big reason deaths have fallen so sharply.
Deaths from the coronavirus have been hovering around 300 per day, levels not seen since March 2020, when the disease was first starting to take off in the United States.
Cases are also way down:
There are vaccination disparities beyond just age.
Sixteen states plus D.C. have met Biden's 70 percent target, officials have stressed. Not surprisingly, they're mostly along the coasts.
But other states have a long way to go. According to The Post's vaccine tracker, 15 states won't reach that target until 2022 given their current vaccination rates. North Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi aren't on track to get 70 percent of adults vaccinated until a year from now.
County-level data:
There are also racial disparities in who is getting vaccinated.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: The FDA is under pressure to grant full approval to coronavirus vaccines.
Although the safety of the coronavirus vaccines has been established through rigorous testing and reams of real-world data, the vaccines are still only authorized for emergency use rather than a full, permanent approval. Some experts say full approval would combat vaccine hesitancy and make it easier for workplaces to require shots.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from May found that nearly one-third of unvaccinated Americans said they would be more likely to get a shot if it were granted full approval.
“Some unvaccinated people view the current emergency use authorizations for the vaccines as an indicator they are still experimental and not fully tested, despite the rigorous process that went into those authorizations,” the Hill’s Peter Sullivan writes.
More than 300 million doses of the mRNA vaccines have been administered in the United States with an impressive safety record. Pfizer submitted the data for full approval of its vaccine on May 7. Moderna followed suit on June 1.
Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health:
OOF: A new poll finds that most Americans believe abortion should be illegal after the first trimester.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 61 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of pregnancy, but support diminishes for the procedure in the second trimester and third trimester, the Associated Press's David Crary and Hannah Fingerhut report. Sixty-five percent of Americans say abortion should be illegal in most or all cases in the second trimester, while 80 percent say this about the third trimester.
Abortion opponents touted the findings, which come as a new, more conservative Supreme Court is considering a case that could strike at the heart of Roe v. Wade.
“This helps counter the narrative that the abortion policy outcome established by the Roe v. Wade decision enjoys substantial public support,” Michael New, an abortion opponent who teaches social research at Catholic University of America, told the AP.
Still, majorities of Americans believe abortion should be available under at least some circumstances. And proponents of abortion rights point out that support for second-trimester abortions increases when people are told about the reasons why some women seek them.
The CDC estimates that 92 percent of abortions are performed within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.
OUCH: The U.K.’s health minister resigned after breaking coronavirus rules by kissing aide.
“In the end, it wasn’t the snogging, as Brits call smooching, with an aide that forced Britain’s most prominent pandemic official to resign Saturday. It was, his many critics claimed, the audacious hypocrisy: the sense that ordinary people must follow the rules of mask-wearing and social distancing even if the elite get to make out in government offices,” The Post’s Jennifer Hassan, Antonia Noori Farzan and William Booth report.
Matt Hancock announced his resignation after the Sun tabloid published a photograph of him kissing and embracing an aide. Both Hancock and the aide were married, but what seemed to rankle Britons most was the fact that the affair occurred at a time when Hancock and other public health officials were imploring the public to observe strict social distancing.
“Those of us who have made these rules have got to stick by them, and that’s why I’ve got to resign,” Hancock said in a video posted to social media on Saturday.
Harris visited the border
Advocates are pushing the Biden administration to end a public health rule that blocks migrants.
Immigration advocates pressed Vice President Kamala Harris on why the Biden administration has not yet ended a Trump-era rule that allows the U.S. to block migrants, including asylum seekers, for public health reasons. The questions came as Harris made her first trip to the southern border since assuming office.
The New York Times reported that the administration is in the process of planning how to phase out the rule, which has been used to turn away migrants more than 850,000 times since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would ultimately decide about changing the rule.
“Despite the measured approach, lifting the rule — which many public health experts say has little point this late in the pandemic — is likely to sharply increase the flow of migrants, at least in the short term. That would force Mr. Biden to address the issue without compromising his pledge to take a more compassionate approach to enforcing immigration laws,” the New York Times’s Eileen Sullivan and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report.
More in coronavirus news
- Gustave Perna, the four-star general who led the U.S. vaccine response, is set to retire this summer, Stat’s Nicholas Florko reports. Perna was tapped to lead Operation Warp Speed in May 2020. His plans to retire come as several of his top deputies have also left in recent weeks.
- Rates of childhood obesity increased during the pandemic, Kim Tingley reports for the New York Times Magazine. A May study in Pediatrics out that between Jan. 2019 and Dec. 2020, the prevalence of obesity increased by almost 2 percentage points, from 13.7 percent to 15.4 percent.
- Senate Republicans are urging the CDC to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated people on public transport, the Hill’s Celina Castronuovo reports. A group of GOP lawmakers introduced a resolution on Friday calling for an end to the CDC's guidance that fully vaccinated individuals should still wear masks when traveling on commercial planes, buses, trains and other public transport.
- The hype over the novel technology behind mRNA vaccines and their early success may be obscuring the fact that the world could have an equally good or even better option, the Atlantic’s Hilda Bastian reports. Novavax appears to be just as effective as vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, and it could be easier to manufacture and cause fewer side effects.