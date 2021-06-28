Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Texas progressive groups coalesce ahead of special legislative session
Over 30 different progressive organizations across Texas are teaming up to fight back against the GOP-controlled legislature and Republican efforts to overhaul the state’s elections and bail bills in an upcoming special session scheduled by Gov. Greg Abbott (R), which starts July 8.
The “Texas for All” coalition will launch Monday and includes Planned Parenthood Texas, the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Texas Organizing Project, the Workers Defense Fund, the Texas Freedom Network and several other advocacy and political groups. They have raised over $2.5 million so far to help Texans who suffered from severe winter storms and power outages in February, which will be distributed via $1,000 direct grants for those households.
Fact Checker: Biden’s false claim that the 2nd Amendment bans cannon ownership
“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.”
— Biden, remarks on gun violence, June 23
The president offered this aside as he made a litany of his regular points about the need for background checks and what he says was the effectiveness of bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines that expired.
Harris postpones visit to Detroit to urge vaccinations following flooding
Vice President Harris has postponed a trip to Detroit on Monday that was scheduled as part of her ongoing tour to urge people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The White House did not announce a reason for the postponement, but the Detroit News noted that the region experienced major flooding over the weekend.
Detroit is lagging other areas in Michigan in vaccinations. Biden has set a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of all U.S. adults with at least one shot by July 4 — a target the country is unlikely to meet.
Harris’s trip would have been her first to Michigan since last year’s presidential election. In an advisory, the White House said additional details about the postponement would be released later.
Biden to welcome Israel’s president to Oval Office
Biden plans to welcome Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House on Monday as the two countries seek to recalibrate their relationship under new governments.
As president, Rivlin has a largely ceremonial figurehead role, less powerful than the prime minister.
Under a deal brokered by a range of right- and left-wing parties united in their desire to oust long-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right-wing leader Naftali Bennett succeeded him two weeks ago. Bennett has agreed to step aside as prime minister in two years for Yair Lapid, a centrist who now serves as foreign minister.
In a statement, the White House said Rivlin’s visit would “highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people.”
Rivlin, who is scheduled to meet Biden in the Oval Office, is nearing the end of a seven-year term.
Hardening stances by Iran and U.S. complicate negotiations to revive nuclear deal
ISTANBUL — Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that Tehran would never share with the U.N. nuclear watchdog recorded footage of activity at some of its nuclear sites, in a sign of the hardening rhetoric by both Iran and the United States during prolonged and increasingly tense negotiations aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear accord.
The comments by the parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, came days after the expiration of a separate agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency that allows the U.N. agency to temporarily monitor Iran’s nuclear activity. The deal was struck in February and renewed for a month in May.
U.S. targets Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Syria strikes
U.S. forces launched airstrikes on facilities on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border, the Pentagon said Sunday, in response to recent drone attacks on U.S. troops in the region carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
Two militia locations in Syria were attacked, along with one in Iraq, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, which described the strikes as defensive in nature. Officials have said militias’ use of small, explosive-laden drones to attack regional U.S. personnel is one of the chief concerns of the U.S. military mission there.
Syrian state media said, without providing evidence, that U.S. strikes hit residential buildings near the border around 1 a.m. local time, killing one child and wounding three residents. TV channel al-Ikhbaria did not report the reason for the strikes offered by the Pentagon, but it added that the area has been struck plenty of times by U.S. forces “that are working on undermining the efforts by Syria and its allies to fight the Islamic State in the area.”
Biden shift reassures Republican senators on bipartisan infrastructure deal
Biden appears to have salvaged a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, after two days of uncertainty in which GOP lawmakers took issue with the president’s remarks suggesting he would not sign the agreement unless it was linked with another proposal that included more spending for other Democratic priorities.
In interviews Sunday, several Republican lawmakers resumed an optimistic tone, predicting the bipartisan infrastructure bill would be successful after Biden issued a lengthy statement Saturday asserting that his comments had not amounted to a veto threat.
Trump Organization attorneys given Monday deadline to persuade prosecutors not to file charges against it
Prosecutors in New York have given former president Donald Trump’s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings, according to two people familiar with the matter.
That deadline is a strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) — now working together, after each has spent more than two years investigating Trump’s business — are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity.
Earlier this year, Vance convened a grand jury in Manhattan to consider indictments in the investigation. No entity or individual has been charged in the investigations thus far, and it remains possible that no charges will be filed.
New Cuba policy on hold while Biden deals with bigger problems
Five months into his administration, President Biden’s campaign promise to “go back” to the Obama policy of engagement with Cuba remains unfulfilled, lodged in a low-priority file somewhere between “too hard” and “not worth it.”
“I would say that 2021 is not 2015,” when President Barack Obama reestablished full diplomatic relations with Havana and opened the door to increased U.S. travel and trade with the communist-ruled island, only to see Donald Trump slam it closed again, a senior administration official said.
“We have an entire world and a region in disarray,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “We are combating a pandemic and dealing with a breaking down of democracy in a whole host of countries. That is the environment we are in. When it comes down to Cuba, we’ll do what’s in the national security interest of the United States.”