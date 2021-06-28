Syrian state media said, without providing evidence, that U.S. strikes hit residential buildings near the border around 1 a.m. local time, killing one child and wounding three residents. TV channel al-Ikhbaria did not report the reason for the strikes offered by the Pentagon, but it added that the area has been struck plenty of times by U.S. forces “that are working on undermining the efforts by Syria and its allies to fight the Islamic State in the area.”