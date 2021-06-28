He provided no evidence for this claim, but let me be very clear about what is being alleged. Frank is saying that a congressional campaign picked out 1,600 doors (how isn’t clear) and then knocked on them. If you have tried to knock on doors to talk to specific people, you will understand how time and resource intensive this is. I was in Scranton, Pa. just before the election last year and tried to contact about 30 registered voters. I spoke with maybe seven at their homes, with most not being there and at least one having recently moved. Knocking on 1,600 doors is a massive chore — much less actually contacting people that live in those houses, much less getting people to talk to you about how they voted. The evidence of this happening that Frank presented to Truth & Liberty was two hypothetical encounters.