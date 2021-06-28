The “Texas for All” coalition will launch today, and includes Planned Parenthood Texas, Texas Civil Rights Project, Texas Organizing Project, Workers Defense Fund, the Texas Freedom Network, and several other advocacy and political groups. They've raised over $2.5 million so far to help Texans who suffered from severe winter storms and power outages in February, which will be distributed via $1,000 direct grants for those households.
The ‘Power Up' Fund (which has no relation to our newsletter) will also dedicate resources toward assisting Democratic lawmakers with messaging, organizing, and advocacy. Democratic lawmakers in the state made waves last month after staging a late-night walkout of the state Capitol to block passage of a restrictive voting law.
- “With a massive investment and momentum on our side, the Texas for All coalition will hold state leadership accountable and ensure that we’re organizing and combining tactics to vote them out. This is the start of a historic partnership – one that will lead to a state where leadership represents the priorities of Texans,” Texas Freedom Network Executive Director Val Benavidez said in a statement.
It remains unclear what other legislative priorities will be included in the special session, but the Texas Governor previously promised to restart efforts to pass a restrictive voting bill. Texas Democrats have ramped up their efforts to take on GOP policies that are being proposed and passed in state Capitols across the country.
Earlier in June, Texas Democrats met with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress in Washington to lobby for passage of the For the People Act, which ultimately failed in the Senate after Republicans blocked the sweeping elections measure that would strengthen voting rights.
- “The measure would have made it illegal for election officials to send out unsolicited mail ballot applications, empowered partisan poll watchers and banned practices such as drop boxes and drive-through voting that were popularized in heavily Democratic Harris County last year. It would have barred early-voting hours on Sunday mornings, potentially hampering get-out-the-vote programs aimed at Black churchgoers,” our Amy Gardner reported last month.
Abbott also recently said “more must be done” to “abolish critical race theory” in his state, and another prominent Republican, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Tex.), has pushed Abbott to continue to pursue legislation that would limit the participation of transgender student athletes in school sports. Several of these GOP-back bills have already passed in Georgia, Florida and other states.
- “Texas remains a factory for bad Republican ideas — from the worst voter suppression bill in the country, to the dangerous permit-less carry bill, to the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, to even attempting to ban transgendered youth from playing sports,” a Texas Democratic strategist told Power Up. “They don’t care about business or the livelihoods of Texans. All they care about is clinging onto power in the face of the rising Texas electorate. It’s going to backfire on them as long progressives and moderates in Texas organize and coalesce.”
On the Hill
Clean up: “President Biden appears to have salvaged a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, after two days of uncertainty in which GOP lawmakers took issue with remarks by Biden suggesting he would not sign the agreement unless it was linked with another proposal that included more spending for other Democratic priorities,” our colleague Amy B Wang reports.
- “In interviews Sunday, several Republican lawmakers resumed an optimistic tone, predicting the bipartisan infrastructure bill would be successful after Biden issued a lengthy statement Saturday asserting that his comments had not amounted to a veto threat.”
ICYMI: “On Thursday, shortly after triumphantly announcing that Democrats and Republicans had reached an agreement on the $973 billion package, Biden told reporters he would sign it only in tandem with his American Families Plan, a separate bill that includes spending on items Democrats have argued are also critical infrastructure, such as child care and clean-energy investments,” Amy reports.
- “Biden’s remarks prompted uproar by GOP lawmakers, who said they were blindsided and accused Biden of carrying out a bait-and-switch. Some Democrats said Republicans should have known all along that they intended to pursue comprehensive infrastructure investments on two separate tracks.”
“The White House also looked to reassure its own party,” CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox reported over the weekend.
- “Concerned about spooking moderate Democrats he had just spent weeks cultivating, Biden's aides hastily scheduled a midday call with Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to reassure her of where Biden stood. The White House even took the unusual step of issuing a lengthy readout of their conversation, a practice typically reserved for foreign counterparts.”
- “A senior administration official acknowledged they were attempting to walk back Biden's remarks, and directly tied his conversation with Sinema to that effort. While they believed his sentiment was accurate -- they want both deals passed in tandem -- his advisers acknowledged the tactic of demanding as much publicly was too forward and needed to be softened.”
The investigations
🚨POST EXCLUSIVE: “Prosecutors in New York have given former president Donald Trump’s attorneys a deadline of Monday afternoon to make any final arguments as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges over its financial dealings,” our colleagues Shayna Jacobs, Josh Dawsey and David A. Fahrenthold first scooped.
- “That deadline is a strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) — now working together, after each has spent more than two years investigating Trump’s business — are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity.”
- “If the case moves ahead, Vance could announce charges as soon as next week,” the New York Times’s William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Jonah E. Bromwich report.
- “Any indictment would be the first to emerge from the long-running investigation and would raise the startling prospect of a former president having to defend the company he founded, and has run for decades, against accusations of criminal behavior.”
But first – revenge (tour). “Trump returned to the rally stage on Saturday evening after a nearly six-month absence, his first large public gathering since his ‘Save America’ event on Jan. 6 that resulted in a deadly riot at the Capitol,” per the New York Times’s Jeremy W. Peters.
- “Trump remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, with large numbers of GOP lawmakers parroting his lies about a stolen 2020 election and fearful of crossing him, and many in the party waiting to see whether he will run again for the White House in 2024.”
- “Yet in the audience and on the stage, the scene in Ohio on Saturday was reflective of how diminished Trump has become in his post-presidency, and how reliant he is on a smaller group of allies and supporters who have adopted his alternate reality as their own.”
Reality check: “Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday called on members of his party to ‘move on’ from Trump's 2020 election lies, equating the former president's return to rally-style events to wrestling entertainment as Trump goes after those who defied him,” CNN’s Chandelis Duster reports.
- “Here in the US, there's a growing recognition that this is a bit like WWF. That it's entertaining, but it's not real,” Romney told CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “I think people recognize that it's a lot of show, and bombast. But it's going nowhere. The election is over. It was fair … let's move on.”
Speaking of the “Big Lie,” “nearly three-dozen corporate PACs have donated at least $5,000 to Republicans who objected to certifying the 2020 election,” Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. “Yet Toyota leads by a substantial margin.”
- “Data compiled by the left-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show Toyota gave $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year.”
- “The Japanese automaker's donations included a February contribution to Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican who has been one of Congress’ most vocal election conspiracy theorists. Biggs also helped organize the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally prior to the Capitol attack.”
- “Other notable names on the list include Koch Industries, telecom giant AT&T, health insurer Cigna and tobacco company Reynolds American.”
In the agencies
THE BREAK UP: “Trump is a man consumed with grievance against people he believes have betrayed him, but few betrayals have enraged him more than what his attorney general did to him,” ABC News' Jonathan D. Karl writes.
- “To Trump, the unkindest cut of all was when William P. Barr stepped forward and declared that there had been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, just as the president was trying to overturn Biden’s victory by claiming that the election had been stolen.”
- Barr “has been widely seen as a Trump lackey who politicized the Justice Department. But when the big moment came after the election, he defied the president who expected him to do his bidding.”
- “Barr’s betrayal came on December 1, over lunch in the attorney general’s private dining room with Michael Balsamo, a Justice Department beat reporter at the Associated Press. Also in attendance were the DOJ chief of staff, Will Levi, and spokesperson Kerri Kupec.”
“Balsamo was not told the reason for the invitation. When Barr dropped his bombshell between bites of salad, he mumbled, and Balsamo wasn’t sure that he had caught what the attorney general had said.”
- “Just to be crystal clear,” Balsamo asked, “are you saying — ”
- “Sir, I think you better repeat what you just said,” Kupec interjected.
- “‘To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,’ Barr repeated. This time Balsamo heard him.”
Global power
BIDEN AUTHORIZES AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA, IRAQ: “U.S. forces launched airstrikes on facilities on both sides of the Iraq-Syria border, the Pentagon said Sunday, in response to recent drone attacks on U.S. troops in the region carried out by Iran-backed militias,” our colleague Alex Horton reports.
- “The strikes were the second time that Biden has ordered the use of force in the region. The United States carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria in late February against buildings belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militias responsible for attacks against American and allied personnel in Iraq,” the New York Times’s Eric Schmitt reports.
- “The military action also came as the negotiations intended to bring the United States and Tehran back into compliance with an international nuclear accord have reached a crucial juncture.”
The juncture: “Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that Tehran would never share with the U.N. nuclear watchdog recorded footage of activity at some of its nuclear sites, in a sign of the hardening rhetoric by both Iran and the United States,” our colleagues Kareem Fahim and Karen DeYoung report.
- “The comments by the parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, came days after the expiration of a separate agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, that allows the U.N. agency to temporarily monitor Iran’s nuclear activity. The deal was struck in February and renewed for a month in May.”
- “The lapse of the monitoring agreement has added to pressure on talks underway in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers … [But] six rounds of negotiations in Vienna have yet to reach agreement on a deal both the Biden administration and Iran’s leadership are eager to restore.”
Viral
In the media
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, June 28
- President Biden will meet Israeli president Reuven Rivlin at the White House to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and Israel's new government.
- Vice President Harris’ trip to Detroit has been postponed amid to flooding in the region. The trip was intended to urge Americans to get vaccinated.
Tuesday, June 29
- Biden will travel to La Crosse, Wis. to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure proposal.
Wednesday, June 30
- Biden will discuss wildfire and drought preparedness with Cabinet officials, governors of several Western states and members of the private sector.
- Former president Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Friday, July 2
- Biden will discuss the June jobs report.
- Biden will participate in a naturalization ceremony to welcome new citizens ahead of Independence Day.
Sunday, July 4
- Biden will deliver remarks to celebrate Independence Day.