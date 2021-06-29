Last time we checked, Nadler is not part of the Biden administration. Harris, of course, is vice president. But her support for the bail fund took place in June 2020, before she was the vice-presidential nominee. As we noted in the fact check, the vast majority of people arrested in Minneapolis — 92 percent — had to pay no bail. The fund did bail out at least two people charged with attempted murder or burglary during the protests. But there is no evidence that they committed additional crimes after being released.