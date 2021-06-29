The audit is being conducted by a Florida firm called Cyber Ninjas with no history or expertise in the area and whose CEO Doug Logan has endorsed wild conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from former president Donald Trump. Auditors have chased unhinged and unfounded claims about secret watermarks on ballots and traces of bamboo in ballots that were secretly flown in from Asia.
Cyber Ninjas’s final report is expected in the next few weeks. But election security analysts are already warning the results will be untrustworthy and could further undermine public faith in what intelligence and law enforcement leaders have called the most secure election in history.
“This endeavor has been a flawed and really failed effort from the very beginning,” Liz Howard, senior counsel for the Democracy Program at New York University’s Brennan Center and an official observer of the Maricopa audit, told me. “I assume whatever they put out will be riddled with errors, incomplete and will not provide an accurate assessment of the election.”
Howard rattled off a list of improper auditing practices she observed including workers who were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements and who were reviewing ballots using untested equipment, working too quickly and not verifying results with each other.
“It’s reminiscent of Lucy and Ethel at the chocolate factory,” Howard said, referring to the classic television example of an unhinged workplace. “It’s shocking. If it wasn’t so scary it would be funny.”
Howard is part of a team observing the audit as part of a legal settlement between the GOP-controlled state Senate, which ordered the audit, and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) who opposed it.
Criticism has come from the top ranks of government.
Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested the audit is “based on disinformation” and “may put the integrity of the voting process at risk and undermine public confidence in our democracy” in an address on voting rights. He didn’t name the Maricopa audit directly in the address but called out “abnormal post-election audit methodologies.”
Hobbs has warned the county will have to replace the approximately 400 vote tabulators subpoenaed by the state Senate and turned over to Cyber Ninjas because there’s no way to verify they haven’t been loaded with malicious software — either by someone connected to the audit or a third party. The county responded yesterday that it will buy new voting equipment, Rosalind S. Helderman reported. The GOP-controlled county board of supervisors also opposed the audit.
“Nothing that we’re seeing here inspires confidence that any results that they put out will be valid or credible,” Hobbs told Bloomberg News.
But the audits supporters are undeterred. Efforts to replicate such partisan audits are spreading to other states, including Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
Experts fear the phony concerns raised by the Maricopa audit will distract from genuine problems in election security.
States made great strides between the 2016 and 2020 elections retiring outdated voting machines that are more vulnerable to hacking and that lack paper trails that would prove hacking hasn’t occurred.
But there are still about half a dozen states where machines for at least some voters lack such paper trails. In other cases, states and counties are short of funds to hire cybersecurity experts or to perform rigorous audits.
“We have real vulnerabilities that we should be trying to fix now before 2022 and 2024,” Harri Hursti, a longtime election security analyst and critic of voting machine companies, told me. “All of this is a distraction. This is putting a lot of effort and focus on the wrong things.”
Congress provided about $1.2 billion to states before 2020 to address election security and to increase mail voting and other measures to make voting easier during the pandemic.
But state and local officials say that’s far from sufficient to address their needs.
The chances of such a hefty investment, however, seem slim.
Democrats failed to get any Republican votes for their massive election infrastructure bill, the For the People Act, which included a raft of election security measures. House Democrats have inserted $500 million for election security into appropriations bills but it’s not clear whether the measures have any significant Republican support.
A top Pentagon cyber official is being investigated for possibly improperly sharing classified information.
Katie Arrington, chief information security officer for the Pentagon’s acquisition office, has had her security clearance suspended while investigators assess whether she improperly disclosed classified information, Bloomberg’s Anthony Capaccio reports. She’s on administrative leave during the investigation.
“If this preliminary decision becomes final, you will not be eligible for access to classified information” or “assignments to duties that have been designated national security sensitive,” a memo to Arrington from the office of the undersecretary leading her division states.
No decisions have been made in the case, Arrington’s attorney told Bloomberg. Arrington is a former Republican state representative from South Carolina. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018.
U.S. health agency needs to do more to prevent health-care hacks, a watchdog said.
The Department of Health and Human Services isn’t giving the health-care industry enough actionable intelligence about cybersecurity threats, the Government Accountability Office said.
One main problem is poor coordination between two cybersecurity offices at the department. Until the offices “formalize coordination of their cybersecurity responsibilities, HHS will continue to miss an opportunity to enhance information sharing to their intended audience,” the report said.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) announced a proposal to limit government surveillance of journalists.
The bill goes further than past efforts to create a federal shield law and safeguard journalists’ phone and email records, which are often held by third-party companies, Devlin Barrett reports. The bill comes after reports that the Trump administration secretly sought records of reporters, three of whom work for The Washington Post.
“There need to be clear rules protecting reporters from government surveillance written into black-letter law,” Wyden said. Under President Biden, the Justice Department initially defended seeking journalists' records for cases involving classified information, but the department backed off the practice after Biden called it “simply wrong.” This month, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the department to create new rules for cases involving reporters.
